The Yankees need to bench net-negative infielder before he destroys their momentum

The New York Yankees might be stringing together wins against contenders like the Blue Jays and Astros, but a problem remains unsolved.

Anthony Volpe, once viewed as the homegrown cornerstone of the infield, continues to falter in both critical aspects of his game.

A costly error and mounting strikeouts

Sunday’s 4–3 win over Toronto was fueled by pitching and power, yet Volpe’s shortcomings again stood out in concerning fashion.

He struck out three times at the plate and committed his 19th throwing error, the second-most by any shortstop this season.

For a player who flashed gold glove defense the past two years, his sudden decline in the field feels both jarring and puzzling.

A reliable glove at shortstop is supposed to anchor a defense, but Volpe is instead creating headaches with routine throws gone astray.

Each miscue adds pressure to a Yankees pitching staff already fighting tooth-and-nail against the division’s most competitive lineups.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Offensive numbers paint an even bleaker picture

The bat has offered little relief either, with Volpe hitting .207/.269/.396 across the season despite his 19 home runs.

While his power totals appear respectable, they come at the cost of contact, with strikeouts and empty swings defining his at-bats.

Volpe sprays the ball to all fields occasionally, but his inability to adjust consistently makes him vulnerable to extended cold stretches.

In August, he hit just .191, and September has been even worse, sitting at .111 with an abysmal .278 OPS.

Numbers like these don’t just represent a slump — they illustrate a player who has become nearly unplayable in meaningful situations.

Boone’s loyalty faces a test

Despite the glaring struggles, manager Aaron Boone continues to write Volpe’s name into the lineup on a daily basis.

The Yankees appear determined to let their 24-year-old shortstop fight through his issues, but time is running thin before October.

Boone insists Volpe’s defensive instincts and underlying qualities still provide value, yet recent results suggest otherwise for fans watching closely.

It’s a difficult balance between player development and team urgency, and Boone’s patience may soon collide with playoff realities.

The Yankees cannot afford a defensive liability or automatic out in the heart of the postseason chase.

A legitimate alternative waits in Jose Caballero

Jose Caballero may not provide the same long-term upside, but his play since joining New York has been impressive.

Caballero offers elite base running instincts, the ability to pressure defenses, and, most importantly, average but steady defense at shortstop.

For a team built around pitching and timely offense, having stability at such a premium position carries more weight than Volpe’s streaky bat.

Caballero doesn’t need to be spectacular — he just needs to avoid mistakes that flip the momentum in tight playoff games.

Sometimes the smarter move is leaning on dependability, especially when the alternative feels like gambling on hope over evidence.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Playoffs will force the Yankees’ hand

The Yankees can continue riding strong pitching performances and clutch hitting to victories, but Volpe’s struggles linger like a ticking clock.

Every error magnifies the stakes, every strikeout erodes patience, and every wasted opportunity inches the team closer to a necessary decision.

As October approaches, Boone will have to decide whether loyalty to Volpe outweighs the urgency of winning critical postseason baseball.

For now, the Yankees keep stacking wins — but the Volpe dilemma looms larger with every game that slips closer to October.