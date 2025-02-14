The Yankees must be faking their commitment to declining third base solution

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With spring training underway, the Yankees continue to hint that DJ LeMahieu could be their starting third baseman on Opening Day. But let’s be honest—there’s no way they actually believe that’s their best option. LeMahieu has been in decline for several seasons, and while he still plays solid defense, his offensive production has dipped significantly. At this point, he’s more of a last resort than a legitimate everyday starter.

The Numbers Tell the Story

LeMahieu struggled mightily last season, slashing .204/.269/.259 with just two home runs and 26 RBIs over 67 games. His 52 wRC+ was the worst of his career, meaning he was 48% worse than the league-average hitter. Injuries have played a major role in his regression, zapping his bat speed and limiting his ability to drive the ball with authority. The idea that he’ll suddenly rediscover his form in his age-36 season seems more like wishful thinking than a realistic plan.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

A More Logical Alternative

Oswaldo Cabrera might not be a star, but at least he has some upside. He hit .247/.296/.365 last season with an 88 wRC+, which isn’t great, but it’s still a step up from what LeMahieu provided.

Plus, Cabrera is a switch-hitter with more defensive versatility and at least a chance to improve at the plate with consistent at-bats. If the Yankees are serious about finding a better option at third, Cabrera deserves more consideration than simply deferring to LeMahieu out of familiarity.

A Postseason Afterthought

If the Yankees are truly in “championship mode,” why would they settle for a player who hasn’t even appeared in a playoff game since 2020? As Mike Axisa of CBS Sports pointed out, “Peraza has appeared in a Yankees’ postseason game more recently than LeMahieu. So have Joey Gallo, Gio Urshela, and Andrew Velazquez. Because of injuries, LeMahieu has not appeared in a postseason game since the 2020 ALDS.”

That stat alone should tell you everything you need to know. The Yankees might not have a perfect answer at third base just yet, but pretending LeMahieu is the solution is ignoring reality.

General manager Brian Cashman is still keeping an eye on the market, and most expect him to add another bat at some point. Until then, LeMahieu should be viewed as nothing more than a depth piece rather than a serious Opening Day starter.