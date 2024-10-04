The Yankees’ most underrated playoff piece needs to stay red hot

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are set to kick off the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night. While big names like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto will be the focal points of the offense, one player who quietly ended the regular season on a high note is leadoff man Gleyber Torres.

Gleyber Torres’ Contract Situation: Will the Yankees Let Him Walk?

At 27, Torres is entering the final year of arbitration and is headed for free agency. Despite his strong second-half performance, the Yankees have shown little interest in extending his contract. General Manager Brian Cashman will likely focus on securing a long-term deal with Soto, potentially allowing Torres to seek a new team and a lucrative deal elsewhere.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Battling Back from a Slow Start

Torres had an uneven 2024 season, playing 154 games and rebounding from a rough start. He finished with a .257/.330/.378 slash line, including 15 home runs, 63 RBIs, a 20.5% strikeout rate, and a 9.8% walk rate. His 104 wRC+ indicates that he was 4% better than the league average, a significant improvement after a difficult first half of the year.

Before the All-Star break, Torres was hitting just .231 with a .307 OBP and a .654 OPS. However, after the break, he transformed his performance, hitting .292 with a .361 OBP and a .780 OPS. His turnaround, particularly at the leadoff spot, was remarkable.

Thriving as the Leadoff Hitter

Batting leadoff proved to be an ideal role for Torres. He slashed .283/.350/.405 in the top spot, with six home runs, 22 RBIs, and just 50 strikeouts over 237 at-bats. His success as a table-setter for the Yankees’ lineup helped stabilize the team’s offense, especially after various early-season experiments to find a consistent leadoff hitter.

Improved Plate Discipline, But Decreased Power

Although Torres saw a dip in his power numbers, with his barrel rate ranking in just the 32nd percentile and his hard-hit rate in the 23rd percentile, his plate discipline improved significantly. He ranked in the 92nd percentile for chase rate and posted above-average numbers in both whiff percentage and strikeout rate. His focus on making contact and driving the ball to the outfield helped set the stage for big hitters like Soto and Judge.

A Contact Hitter Who Sprays the Field

Torres’ ability to hit to all parts of the field is one of his greatest assets. Traditionally known for his opposite-field power, he adjusted his approach this season, pulling the ball more frequently and sending line drives up the middle for base hits. This approach has made him an even more valuable leadoff hitter, particularly in putting pressure on opposing defenses.

Defensive Woes Remain a Concern

While Torres’ offensive resurgence has been key for the Yankees, his defense continues to be a liability. Playing 1,342.2 innings at second base this season, he posted -11 defensive runs saved and -7 outs above average, making him one of the worst defensive second basemen in the league. This defensive shortcoming could hurt his stock as he approaches free agency, but his offensive production, particularly in the second half of the season, has kept him valuable to the team.

Torres’ Role in the Yankees’ Playoff Push

As the Yankees look to make a deep postseason run, Torres will be a crucial piece in their lineup. His ability to get on base, create scoring opportunities, and set the table for the Yankees’ heavy hitters will be essential in a tough ALDS matchup. If he can maintain his second-half form, Torres could play a pivotal role in the Yankees’ quest for another World Series title.