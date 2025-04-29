The Yankees’ most tantalizing prospect is crushing baseballs but still has a huge red flag

There’s something heartbreaking about watching raw potential hover just out of reach. That’s the story with New York Yankees outfield prospect Spencer Jones. He looks the part, built like a superhero with power that can light up a ballpark in one swing.

Through 21 games in Double-A this season, Jones is slashing .230/.360/.541 with seven home runs and 12 RBIs.

The average might not pop, but a 163 wRC+ means he’s been 63% better than league average. That’s not a player struggling — that’s a player dominating in his own chaotic way.

But one issue continues to drag behind him like an anchor: a 34.8% strikeout rate. And it’s not budging.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

A power hitter chasing control

To his credit, Jones isn’t just swinging wildly. He’s walking at a 15.7% clip, showing solid plate discipline and the ability to work counts. And he’s elevating the ball with more consistency, maximizing his ridiculous raw power and turning routine fly balls into no-doubt home runs.

But right now, he’s walking the same tightrope that swallowed Joey Gallo’s early promise — elite pop, elite tools, and a hole in the swing that pitchers will exploit at the next level. That comparison isn’t meant to be a jab, it’s a warning label. Jones can be better, but the clock is ticking to prove it.

The Yankees are watching closely

The Yankees don’t have to make a decision now. Jones is only 23, and there’s still room for growth. He doesn’t need to be in Triple-A tomorrow, nor does he need to be rushed into the Bronx. But his profile is polarizing. Either he makes the adjustment, or he becomes a trade chip dangling in front of a desperate contender.

Right now, the team is giving him space. But that won’t last forever.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

High ceiling, thin margin

If Jones improves his contact rate, he has all the tools to be an everyday impact player at the MLB level. His athleticism alone gives him a chance to patrol a corner outfield spot with plus defense, and his power plays in any stadium. There’s no doubt the Yankees would love to develop him into a star and save themselves a fortune in free agency down the line.

But development isn’t guaranteed. Baseball history is full of physical freaks who couldn’t solve one fatal flaw. Jones has to prove he’s not just another chapter in that book.

