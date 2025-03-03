The Yankees might have to eat $30 million just to open up a roster spot

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was a sweltering summer day on July 31 when Yankees‘ DJ LeMahieu reminded everyone of the player he used to be. Against the Philadelphia Phillies, the veteran infielder launched a home run, picked up two hits, and drove in six runs. It was the kind of performance that had become increasingly rare over the past two seasons as injuries and declining production took their toll.

Now, as the Yankees prepare for the 2025 season, LeMahieu’s future in pinstripes looks more uncertain than ever.

A Calf Injury That Could Seal His Fate

LeMahieu made his spring debut over the weekend, hoping to prove he still had something left to offer. Instead, his appearance lasted just two at-bats before he tweaked his calf, forcing him out of action again. It’s just the latest setback in a stretch of frustrating seasons for the 36-year-old, whose health has become a constant concern.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

With two years and $30 million remaining on his contract, the Yankees are left with a difficult decision. They could stash him on the injured list, giving themselves time to evaluate their options, but that would only delay the inevitable. At this point, the writing is on the wall—LeMahieu is no longer a productive player, and the Yankees can’t afford to keep waiting for a turnaround that’s unlikely to come.

A Steep Decline in Production

The numbers paint a bleak picture. In 2024, LeMahieu hit .204/.269/.259 with just a 52 wRC+, meaning he was 48% worse than the league average hitter. The once-reliable contact hitter has seen his bat-to-ball skills erode, and his slugging has all but disappeared. Even his trademark ability to spray line drives to all fields has faded, leaving little reason to believe a bounce-back season is on the horizon.

The Yankees made a mistake in signing him to a six-year, $90 million contract, but at this stage, the focus should be on maximizing roster efficiency rather than trying to salvage a deal that’s turned into a liability.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Peraza Deserves the Roster Spot

LeMahieu’s struggles make it clear that the Yankees need to move on. While eating $30 million isn’t an ideal scenario for general manager Brian Cashman, keeping a player who can’t stay healthy and is a black hole in the lineup does more harm than good.

Oswald Peraza, on the other hand, at least presents a bit of intrigue. He hasn’t proven himself as a major-league hitter yet, but he’s a strong defender and still has room to grow. At this point, an unknown commodity like Peraza is more valuable than a declining veteran with no signs of rebounding.

LeMahieu’s time in New York was once defined by clutch hitting, versatility, and consistency. Now, it’s defined by injuries, regression, and unfulfilled hope. The Yankees need to do what’s best for the roster—even if it means making a tough but necessary decision.