The Yankees might have to cough up $150 million for impending free agent outfielder

With the 2025 regular season nearing its conclusion, the New York Yankees are already weighing their future roster construction.

Two key outfielders, Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham, are poised to hit free agency, setting up critical decisions this winter.

Bellinger has a player opt-out he’s almost certain to exercise, while Grisham’s breakout season will earn him a lucrative payday.

For general manager Brian Cashman, it’s a balancing act between rewarding current production and chasing long-term star power elsewhere.

Cody Bellinger’s resurgent season

Bellinger has been one of the Yankees’ most reliable contributors, hitting .278/.332/.505 with 27 home runs and 86 RBIs.

His 129 wRC+ marks him as 29% better than league average offensively, validating the team’s investment and patience with him.

What stands out most is his strikeout discipline, a career-low 13.2% rate, coupled with a 7.8% walk rate.

Ranking in the 92nd percentile in strikeout rate and 85th in whiff rate, he’s making more contact than ever.

Making Yankee Stadium work for him

Although his raw power metrics don’t scream elite, Bellinger has mastered using Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch.

That swing adjustment has allowed him to maximize output, turning solid contact into home runs in the Bronx’s unique dimensions.

It’s a perfect marriage between hitter and ballpark, one that explains why fans have embraced him so strongly this year.

Even without jaw-dropping exit velocities, his consistent ability to put the ball in play drives winning results.

What a new contract could look like

If Bellinger opts out, a realistic free-agent deal could approach five years and $150 million — roughly $30 million annually.

That type of contract reflects his resurgence as an everyday difference-maker, capable of providing both offensive balance and defensive value.

The Yankees could absolutely justify retaining him, especially given how well he’s fit the roster and clubhouse this season.

But committing to him long-term could limit flexibility if another superstar becomes available on the open market.

The Kyle Tucker factor

One name already floating in speculation is Houston’s Kyle Tucker, a potential target if the Yankees want a slightly younger star.

At just 28, Tucker brings elite power and upside, which could push the Yankees to consider him over Bellinger.

Chasing Tucker, however, would almost certainly mean letting Bellinger walk, a decision that could divide both fans and analysts.

It’s the type of choice that will define New York’s offseason strategy — loyalty versus long-term upside with a marquee addition.

Where Grisham fits into the picture

Meanwhile, Trent Grisham has played himself into a big payday after exceeding all expectations on a one-year, $5 million deal.

With a career-best 136 wRC+, he’s shown the type of offensive consistency to demand a multi-year contract in free agency.

The Yankees may not keep both Bellinger and Grisham, making this winter pivotal in shaping the next version of the outfield.

As always with the Yankees, the decision won’t just be about money — it will be about building a winner for 2026 and beyond.