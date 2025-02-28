The Yankees might have some special developing: ‘Best shortstop-second baseman in the league’

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees are betting on their infield defense to take a major leap forward in 2025, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. believes they could have the best shortstop-second base combo in all of baseball. With Chisholm shifting to his natural position full-time and Anthony Volpe settling in at shortstop, the Yankees could form one of the smoothest defensive tandems in the league.

Chisholm Returns to His Natural Position

Chisholm was thrown into an uncomfortable situation last season, taking over third base for the Yankees after Gleyber Torres refused to make the move. It was a learning-on-the-fly experience, and while he handled the transition as best he could, it was clear he belonged at second base. Now, he’s finally getting that opportunity.

Over his career, Chisholm has logged 1,330.1 innings at second base, producing seven defensive runs saved and eight outs above average. His range, athleticism, and quick hands make him a perfect fit for the position, and playing next to Volpe could elevate both of their games.

Volpe’s Defensive Development

Volpe, just 23, is already establishing himself as one of the premier defensive shortstops in baseball. Last season, he played over 1,400 innings at the position, recording a .972 fielding percentage with 16 errors. More importantly, he posted six defensive runs saved and an impressive 15 outs above average, showcasing his elite range and instincts.

Last year, Volpe and Torres turned 64 double plays together. Now, with Chisholm bringing even more athleticism and a quick transfer at second base, that number could skyrocket.

A Defensive Force Up the Middle

Chisholm isn’t shy about setting high expectations for the Yankees’ middle infield:

“I think we could be the best shortstop-second baseman in the league, definitely defensively. And I think we are probably going to turn the most double plays in the league, too. That would be my prediction for us.”

With a strong defensive core in place, the Yankees have a chance to turn their infield into a serious strength. It’s been years since the team had a defensive tandem this dynamic, and if Chisholm and Volpe live up to expectations, they could anchor one of the most reliable units in the game.