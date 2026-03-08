Last Spring Training the Minnesota Twins cut ties with Brent Headrick, and the Yankees ended up scooping him off of the waiver wire.

It’s a transaction that proved to be beneficial for them, not only did Headrick make 17 appearances free-of-charge for the big-league club, but he also pitched well in that limited action.

Injuries and inconsistency held him back from fully breaking out and keeping his bullpen spot, but 2026 comes with greater opportunity for innings.

The Yankees lost Luke Weaver and Devin Williams without making a notable bullpen addition, a strategy that could blow up in their face or end up giving runway to one of their most talented bullpen projects.

Why Brent Headrick Could Be A Top Reliever For the Yankees

You could have argued that Brent Headrick was already one of the Yankees’ eight best relievers last season, but injuries kept him off the roster during their late-summer surge.

I would have still made a spirited attempt to place him on the postseason roster even if he was going from Triple-A to a high-stakes Wild Card or ALDS environment, and that’s because of his incredible swing-and-miss potential.

Headrick had a 34.1% Whiff% and a 32.6% K% in his 17 appearances last season, posting a 3.13 ERA with a 3.83 FIP for the Yankees.

Warts in his game made the Yankees uncertain about their ability to trust him in big games, Headrick not only struggled with health but even when healthy he would have wild fluctuations in fastball velocity that would affect his performance.

Tack on an issue with handling lefties, and you have a pitcher who was close to breaking out but needed to make some adjustments over the offseason.

Adding a full MPH of velocity to the four-seamer without wild discrepancies in fastball velocity on a per outing basis, Brent Headrick has really made this into a double-plus pitch.

He gets elite extension and ride on that pitch which is why hitters slugged just .393 against it with a 25.4% Whiff%, and it’s why the Yankees have been raving about him during Spring Training.

Add on a tight bullet slider that has a good tunnel with that fastball, and there’s a chance that Headrick strikes out over 30% of batters faced again.

Brent Headrick has also added a sinker to help him against lefties by giving him a pitch that can buzz them inside for soft contact or called strikes.

The question now becomes whether he’ll make the Yankees’ bullpen for Opening Day, his existing MiLB option works against him since the team will want to cut as few pitchers as possible.

Cade Winquest, who would have to go back to the Cardinals’ organization if he doesn’t make the team, has struggled in Spring Training and might not be a lock to make the bullpen anymore.

If he does turn things around, I would expect him to get the nod over Brent Headrick, and I would expect Jake Bird even after a poor performance on the road to get the same treatment.

Bird does have an MiLB option remaining but the Yankees sent over Roc Riggio and Ben Shields, both of whom were top 30 prospects in the organization, to acquire the righty from Colorado.

I would assume the Yankees would like to see what he can do after adding a cutter, and the team already has two left-handed relievers with Tim Hill and Ryan Yarbrough.

One injury could make this a non-question; I’d be stunned if Kervin Castro, Yerry De Los Santos, or Angel Chivilli got a bullpen spot over someone like Headrick who has generated far more buzz in camp.

The Yankees’ best bullpen includes Brent Headrick in it, and while that’s not the only variable involved in roster management, I do think it should force the club’s hand when they do finalize this 26-man roster.