The Yankees might have a new Ace in their rotation

The New York Yankees handled business on Monday night, but the story wasn’t their bats—it was Cam Schlittler’s arm.

The 24-year-old right-hander dominated the Washington Nationals, delivering six scoreless innings that felt like a statement outing.

Electric velocity and command of the game

Schlittler allowed just four hits, walked three, and struck out eight while throwing 96 pitches and hitting 101 mph.

His fastball was overpowering, a pitch Nationals hitters simply couldn’t square up, lowering his ERA to an impressive 2.76.

He’s now tossed 42.1 innings this season, and the advanced metrics are painting the picture of something special developing.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Why Schlittler’s fastball is his calling card

Schlittler ranks in the 95th percentile in average fastball velocity, and it’s not just speed—it’s late life and deception.

Hitters are batting just .200 against the four-seamer, while his cutter is holding opponents to a .194 average.

That combination makes at-bats uncomfortable, and when he pairs it with even passable secondaries, hitters don’t stand much chance.

The next step in his development

While the fastball-cutter combo is already elite, Schlittler still has work to do refining his curveball and sweeper.

Those pitches currently lag behind, allowing more damage than he’d like, but the foundation for growth is undeniably strong.

If either pitch develops into a consistent weapon, he could transition from frontline potential to bona fide ace territory.

Why the Yankees nearly made a huge mistake

At the trade deadline, Schlittler’s name surfaced as a possible piece in big-market deals—a thought that feels reckless now.

Trading away a pitcher with this type of upside could’ve haunted the Yankees for years, especially given his trajectory.

Young arms with velocity like Schlittler’s are baseball’s most valuable currency, and the Yankees wisely held onto theirs.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A glimpse into the future rotation

Right now, Schlittler looks like a fastball-reliant arm learning on the fly, but the ceiling stretches far beyond that.

His ground-ball rate sits at 45.9%, giving him balance when hitters actually do make contact—a rare trait for hard throwers.

Pairing that with his swing-and-miss stuff creates the type of profile teams build around, not trade away in desperation.

Why fans should be excited

Every time Schlittler takes the mound, there’s electricity—he throws like every pitch could make a highlight reel.

Watching him grow feels like watching a young Michael King before his breakout, except Schlittler’s ceiling may climb even higher.

For a Yankees team desperately searching for long-term pitching anchors, they might already have one developing before their eyes.