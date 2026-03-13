The New York Yankees have David Bednar anchoring the closer role in 2026, but they might have another high-leverage weapon ready sooner than expected. Carlos Lagrange was projected to start in Triple-A Scranton, but the 22-year-old right-hander is making that decision harder every time he takes the mound.

In Wednesday’s 8-1 win over Toronto, Lagrange tossed four scoreless innings, striking out three and walking just one. He’s carrying a 0.93 ERA this spring, and more importantly, he’s showcasing the command refinement that separates legitimate starters from bullpen pieces with elite stuff.

YES Network’s Jack Curry captured the moment: “The buzz continues around Carlos Lagrange, who tossed 4 scoreless innings last night and hit 103 w/ his fastball,” Curry wrote. “Lagrange has worked on refining his mechanics to be more consistent in the strike zone. It’s working. He said this spring has been ‘a really, really good experience.'”

That 103 mph fastball isn’t just a radar gun spectacle. It’s backed by a sophisticated pitch mix, and the Yankees believe they have a rising star who could debut this season.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Triple-Digit Fastball That Changes Everything

Lagrange’s calling card is obvious: a four-seam fastball that sits 100 mph and touches 103 mph with heavy ride. Baseball America grades it as a 70 on the 20-80 scouting scale, reserved for plus-plus offerings that miss bats at every level. The pitch carries over 20 inches of induced vertical break, creating the illusion it’s rising as it approaches the plate.

At 6-foot-7 and 248 pounds, Lagrange generates effortless velocity from a high release point that makes his fastball even harder to square up. But here’s what makes him special: he’s not leaning on the heater. Through three spring outings, he’s thrown his four-seamer less than 50% of the time, trusting his secondaries to keep hitters off-balance. That’s the hallmark of a pitcher, not a thrower.

Two Sliders and a Power Changeup

“With Lagrange’s high-octane fastball, 2 sliders and a changeup, the Yankees rightfully view him as a starter,” Curry wrote. “But, at some point this season, I could see the Yankees using him as a weapon out of the pen.”

Lagrange’s slider package gives him two distinct shapes. His firm slider sits in the upper-80s with tight horizontal break, functioning as a chase pitch off the fastball. His sweeper operates in the mid-80s with more pronounced glove-side action, creating a different look that freezes hitters or induces weak contact.

Both sliders grade as plus pitches, but the changeup is the real development story. Sitting in the low-90s with depth and fade, it generated over 40% whiffs in 2025. Against lefties, it fades away from the barrel zone, and when located properly, it’s devastating.

The changeup might be the key to Lagrange’s future as a starter. Power arms with elite fastballs and sliders are common. Power arms with a legitimate changeup to neutralize opposite-handed hitters are rare.

The Command Improvement That Changes His Timeline

Last season: 3.53 ERA over 120 innings with 12.60 strikeouts per nine but 4.65 walks per nine. He never had a Double-A start without walking at least one batter. That’s reliever territory.

This spring? He’s walking just 8.3% of batters with a 64% strike rate. Not elite, but vastly improved. And the mechanical refinement driving it has a specific origin story.

Curry shared it: “Last June, Lagrange was victimized for 11 stolen bases in 4 IP for Somerset. The next day, Boone said Lagrange told coaches, ‘That’s never happening again’ and worked on a slide step. Reduced his delivery time to plate from 1.8 to 1.2 seconds.”

That adjustment wasn’t just about controlling the running game. The slide step forced Lagrange to simplify his delivery, eliminating unnecessary movement and creating more consistent timing. The result is better command, faster delivery, and a mechanical foundation that scales to the majors.

The Maturity That Separates Him

After Lagrange finished an interview in English — his second language — Curry observed something telling. “He took time to thank the news media and shake every reporter’s hand. The 22-year-old is very comfortable in a major league clubhouse and very comfortable in his own skin. Polite, too.”

When asked about his role, Lagrange told reporters he would do “whatever they need” to reach the majors. No ego, no demands. Just willingness to be what the team needs.

That flexibility is critical. The Yankees are building him as a starter, and if the command continues improving, he could fill a rotation vacancy. Elmer Rodriguez will probably get first crack, but Lagrange won’t be far behind.

The alternate path is more immediate: transition to the bullpen as a high-leverage weapon. Two plus sliders, a power changeup, and triple-digit heat would make him one of baseball’s most dominant setup men overnight. Throwing 103 mph alongside Bednar in the eighth and ninth? That’s a nightmare for opposing lineups.

The Yankees’ plan is probably Triple-A to start, facing the automated strike zone and refining command. But if he dominates and the big league bullpen needs reinforcement? Don’t be surprised if the timeline accelerates.

Lagrange said this spring has been “a really, really good experience.” For the Yankees, it’s been a revelation. The stuff was always there. Now the command is catching up, and when that happens with a pitcher throwing 103 mph? The ceiling becomes legitimate frontline starter, and the floor is dominant late-innings reliever.

Either way, the Yankees win.