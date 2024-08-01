The Yankees might be playing Russia Roullete at closer

Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees made a significant move to strengthen their bullpen at the trade deadline, acquiring Mark Leiter Jr. on Tuesday afternoon. The former Chicago Cubs relief pitcher, who has two years of control remaining before he becomes a free agent in 2027, brings experience and effectiveness despite being 33 years old.

Yankees Bolster Bullpen with Mark Leiter Jr.

Leiter demonstrated his skill on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, skillfully navigating a bases-loaded jam to help the Yankees complete a sweep. Despite a season ERA of 4.23 over 38.1 innings, Leiter boasts a career-high 12.91 strikeouts per nine innings and an impressive 2.71 expected ERA, indicating that he has been somewhat unlucky and remains one of the league’s top performers in inducing swings and misses.

Role Clarification

While Leiter’s addition is crucial, the Yankees have clarified that he will not serve as the closer, a role that continues to belong to Clay Holmes.

Holmes, a 31-year-old righty also approaching free agency, has posted a 2.82 ERA over 44.2 innings this season. His strikeout rate has slightly decreased, but his control is better than ever, with a career-best walk rate of 2.42 per nine innings. Despite some inconsistencies, including a fluctuating ERA over recent months, Holmes’s ground ball rate remains solid.

Pitching Arsenal and Adjustments

Holmes utilizes a mix of sinker, slider, and sweeper. This season, his sinker has been less effective, yielding a higher batting average and slugging percentage compared to last year. However, his slider remains exceptionally effective, with batters managing a mere .088 average against it. The argument for Holmes to increase his slider and sweeper usage is strong, particularly as he has shifted his approach over the season, increasing his sweeper usage while reducing reliance on his slider.

Postseason Implications

As the postseason approaches, consistency from Holmes will be paramount. With World Series aspirations, the Yankees cannot afford to falter in crucial games. The team’s reliance on Holmes intensifies, especially since general manager Brian Cashman opted not to pursue another high-leverage closer at the deadline.

Confidence from Management

Cashman expressed confidence in Holmes and the current bullpen setup, emphasizing the strategic acquisition of talent over seeking specific roles. “I’m comfortable with Clay Holmes [and] comfortable with what we have,” said Cashman. “I’m more comfortable with what we added to what we had. I didn’t enter the marketplace looking for closers. I entered the marketplace looking for the best available talent.”