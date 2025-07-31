The Yankees lowkey have one of the best up-and-coming hitters in baseball

While the New York Yankees continue searching for upgrades at the trade deadline, one solution may already be in-house.

Ben Rice, the 26-year-old left-handed slugger, is quietly developing into a legitimate long-term cornerstone at first base.

He’s still raw defensively, but the bat is turning heads—and the metrics suggest there’s even more upside on the way.

Rice isn’t just filling in; he’s building a strong case to be a foundational piece of the Yankees’ future offensive core.

With Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year deal, it’s not hard to envision Rice becoming the permanent answer at first base.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Rice’s metrics suggest a breakout is brewing

Across 291 at-bats, Rice is slashing .227/.325/.454 with 15 home runs and a .779 OPS, flashing big-time power potential.

While the batting average isn’t flashy, his expected numbers tell a different, far more exciting story for the Yankees.

He owns a .285 expected batting average and a .545 expected slugging percentage—massively outpacing his actual results.

That’s often a sign of bad luck, or that a player’s hard contact is just beginning to find its rhythm.

When you’re hitting the ball this hard, it’s only a matter of time before the numbers begin to correct themselves.

Elite contact quality shows superstar upside

Rice ranks in the 91st percentile or better in average exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit percentage this season.

Those numbers are reserved for elite power hitters—guys who don’t just make contact but punish baseballs with authority.

He’s also showing above-average plate discipline, an area that often separates good hitters from great ones over time.

This isn’t a case of a one-tool power bat who can’t stay in the zone—Rice sees pitches and understands strike control.

That combination of power and patience makes him one of the most intriguing offensive prospects on the Yankees’ roster.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Defense remains a work in progress

Rice has logged 159 innings at first base this season and carries a -2 defensive runs saved (DRS) grade at the position.

It’s not a disaster by any means, but it shows he still has room to improve and settle into the role.

The Yankees have historically favored strong defenders at first, but they’ve also made exceptions for elite bats.

If Rice can clean up the footwork and positioning, there’s no reason he can’t be an average or better defender.

Even if he tops out as average with the glove, his bat may be strong enough to carry the position full-time.

Yankees would be smart to stay patient

There’s always the temptation to move young talent for proven stars at the trade deadline, especially in a playoff race.

But trading Ben Rice now would be a short-sighted move for a team that still needs controllable, lefty power moving forward.

Given his handedness, power profile, and positional fit, Rice checks nearly every box the Yankees typically look for.

He may not be a household name yet, but his production could become impossible to ignore if he stays on this trajectory.

Rice isn’t just a depth piece—he’s potentially the Yankees’ next great first baseman.