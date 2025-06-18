The Yankees know they have the next Michael King in rising starter

The New York Yankees have made a habit of turning overlooked pitchers into dependable arms — and Will Warren might be next.

When you’re compared to a former Yankee-turned-ace like Michael King, expectations naturally rise, and Warren is starting to meet them.

Warren’s fastball is carrying the load right now

Warren’s four-seam fastball has become his anchor, with opponents hitting just .156 against it this season across 69 innings.

He’s posted a 28% whiff rate and a .267 slugging percentage against the pitch, making it his most consistent weapon to date.

That fastball sits at 93.3 mph — nearly identical to King’s 93.8 mph average velocity this season — reinforcing the comparison.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Strikeouts hint at a high ceiling

Warren currently owns a 4.83 ERA, but the underlying metrics tell a more promising story, especially his elite strikeout numbers.

Ranking in the 88th percentile for strikeout rate, he’s punched out 90 batters so far, showing growth in pitch deception and confidence.

Against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, he struck out 11 over six innings while giving up three runs on six hits.

Defensive miscues have clouded some of his outings

Manager Aaron Boone noted that Tuesday’s performance could’ve looked even sharper if not for a few defensive letdowns behind Warren.

“Will was great. A couple of almost-made plays and it’s even more dominant”

Those moments haven’t helped the ERA, but they’ve also emphasized how composed Warren remains in high-pressure innings.

With a bit more help behind him, outings like this might start looking more like dominance than just promise.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

He’s still raw — and that’s expected

At 26 years old, Warren remains a work in progress, especially when it comes to locating his secondary offerings with precision.

His slider flashes excellent movement but sometimes floats into hittable zones, allowing damage when he misses his spot.

That’s typical for developing arms — even a great pitch becomes a liability without sharp command, especially late in counts.

Fixing the sweeper could unlock everything

If Warren can regain the sharpness of his sweeper — once a standout pitch in the minors — his ceiling elevates quickly.

That pitch, paired with his already dangerous fastball, would give him a legitimate one-two punch to attack any lineup.

And with more reps and trust from the coaching staff, the confidence in both pitches will likely continue to rise.

Opportunity breeds momentum

Warren wasn’t meant to be a rotation fixture this early, but injuries to veterans forced the Yankees to turn to him regularly.

Rather than buckle under the pressure, he’s rising — improving with each start and showing flashes of long-term value.

Much like King before him, Warren has tools that just need refining, and the results may come faster than expected.

