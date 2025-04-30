The Yankees have yet again found another red-hot leadoff man

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones you didn’t ask for.

That’s exactly what the New York Yankees have discovered in Trent Grisham — the forgotten piece in the Juan Soto blockbuster.

The Padres made the Yankees take Grisham as part of the deal, more of a salary balance than a weapon.

Now? He’s become the unexpected engine at the top of the lineup.

Over the past few weeks, the Yankees have experimented with multiple leadoff options, from Paul Goldschmidt to rookie Ben Rice.

But it’s Grisham who’s emerged as the clear choice, and he’s doing it in electric fashion.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Grisham is delivering elite production

Through the opening stretch of the season, Grisham is slashing .294/.368/.662 with eight home runs and a 1.030 OPS.

He’s not just producing — he’s punishing.

His barrel rate ranks in the 89th percentile, showing he’s squaring up the ball consistently with authority.

Even more impressive is his chase rate (91st percentile) and whiff rate (82nd percentile), showing discipline and control.

It’s a different version of Grisham — one that’s clearly made offseason adjustments to his stance and swing mechanics.

The results? He launched a leadoff home run in Tuesday’s 15–3 rout of Baltimore, setting the tone early.

Playing like a man with something to prove

Grisham entered the 2025 season in a contract year with little fanfare and even lower expectations.

He was seen as a fourth outfielder, a defensive asset, not a guy to carry a lineup.

But his approach has changed, and so has his outlook.

He’s swinging with more conviction, hunting pitches he can drive, and refusing to expand the zone.

A 10% walk rate keeps him on base consistently, which adds value beyond just home runs.

It’s the kind of production teams dream of from a leadoff hitter — patience, power, and speed on the basepaths.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Defense remains his calling card

Offense may be grabbing headlines, but Grisham still brings elite defense to the outfield.

He’s capable of manning center field or sliding into either corner with Gold Glove-level skill.

Having that kind of flexibility — especially in Yankee Stadium’s expansive gaps — is a luxury few teams can match.

The Yankees envisioned him as depth, but now they’re getting an everyday starter playing the best baseball of his career.

Riding the wave until the bat cools off

There’s no telling how long this version of Grisham will last — hot streaks come and go.

But for now, the Yankees are riding it for everything it’s worth.

He’s giving them professional at-bats, elite defense, and energy at the top of the order every single night.

For a team chasing postseason glory, finding surprise contributors like this can be the difference between good and great.

Grisham was once considered a throw-in.

Now, he’s leading off — and leading the way.

Popular Reading

Yankees 15, Orioles 3: Good news and bad news as offense regains its mojo

