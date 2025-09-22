The Yankees have such a clear upgrade at shortstop

The New York Yankees may have stumbled into their best deadline move without realizing it. While most of the focus was on bigger acquisitions, it’s Jose Caballero—a utility man who arrived with little fanfare—who has taken over the shortstop position and turned it into his own stage.

Caballero’s offensive surge in pinstripes

Before landing in the Bronx, Caballero was a serviceable but unspectacular hitter. With the Yankees, he’s been something else entirely. In his first 36 games wearing pinstripes, he’s hitting .274/.372/.479 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and 14 stolen bases. That production has translated into a 139 wRC+, making him one of the team’s most efficient bats in that stretch.

His approach at the plate has been particularly refreshing for a Yankees lineup that can sometimes live and die by the long ball. Caballero doesn’t just swing for power—he applies pressure by putting the ball in play and using his speed as a weapon. The Yankees have lacked that type of dynamic spark in recent years, and it’s paying dividends at the most important time of the season.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Defense makes the difference

Caballero’s defense at shortstop has been steady and reliable, something the Yankees have sorely needed. He owns one defensive run saved, one out above average, and a .980 fielding percentage at the position. While those numbers won’t win him a Gold Glove, they show consistency and trustworthiness—qualities that can stabilize an infield late in the year.

Anthony Volpe, by comparison, has struggled defensively. Once viewed as the Yankees’ shortstop of the future, Volpe has been one of the weakest defenders at the position across Major League Baseball this season. While a recent cortisone shot in his shoulder has helped him look sharper at the plate, with six hits, four runs, and two stolen bases over his last five games, it isn’t enough to justify displacing Caballero.

A player who seized his chance

The Yankees acquired Caballero from the Tampa Bay Rays at the deadline for next to nothing, a move that looked minor at the time. Instead, it has turned into a decisive win. Caballero hasn’t just filled a gap—he’s claimed the role outright. With team control through 2030, the Yankees now have a cost-efficient, versatile infielder who plays with urgency and doesn’t shy away from the moment.

This isn’t a case of simply plugging in a hot hand. Caballero has shown he can handle shortstop both defensively and offensively in a playoff-caliber lineup. His blend of speed, patience, and fielding reliability is something the Yankees can’t ignore, not when they’re preparing for October baseball.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What it means for Volpe and the roster

For Volpe, the situation becomes more complicated. He’s showing small signs of life at the plate, but his defense continues to drag him down. In the short term, he may best serve the Yankees as a utility option—a backup at shortstop and someone who can still get at-bats when Caballero shifts to other infield positions to give teammates rest.

Caballero’s emergence doesn’t necessarily mean the end of Volpe’s opportunities in New York, but it does underscore that the Yankees are no longer waiting for potential when production is staring them in the face.

The right call at the right time

As the postseason looms, the Yankees can’t afford to play favorites. Caballero has earned the starting shortstop job through performance, not projection, and his presence has brought balance to a lineup that needed it. Sometimes the most impactful moves are the ones no one sees coming—and Caballero might just be the hidden gem that keeps the Yankees steady down the stretch.