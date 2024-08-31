The Yankees have stumbled on their leadoff hitter at the perfect time

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A month ago, the Yankees were desperately trying to find a competent lead-off option at the top of their batting order. They had been experimenting with Alex Verdugo in that role for months, but his declining numbers and below-average output made him more of a liability than a solution, especially when hitting just before Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.

Gleyber Torres Steps Up for the Yankees

In a strategic shift, the Yankees slotted in Gleyber Torres, who had a strong month of August, significantly elevating his numbers. On the season, Torres is hitting .241/.319/.359, with 12 home runs, 50 RBIs, a 21.3% strikeout rate, a 10.2% walk rate, and a 94 wRC+.

However, Torres has hit only half the number of home runs he managed last season, indicating a substantial decline in his power. He currently holds a career-low 34.5% hard-hit rate and a 6.5% barrel rate, with an average exit velocity of 88.2 mph. Clearly, Torres isn’t generating the impactful contact he’s known for, but he has shown improvement recently in the contact department.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A Strong August Performance

In August, Torres posted a .280/.370/.366 batting line, with two home runs, eight RBIs, and a 115 wRC+. While the power numbers aren’t there, his batting average is impressive, and his on-base percentage is solid. He was considered 15% above average this month, finally cementing his role in the lineup and becoming a catalyst for the Yankees’ offense.

Heating Up at the Right Time

The veteran second baseman is heating up at the perfect moment, and a strong September could give the Yankees all the confidence they need heading into the playoffs. In the lead-off spot, Torres is hitting .242 this season. Although the Yankees likely don’t see him as a long-term solution in this role, they have tested several players to address this key weakness.

The Strategic Advantage of Torres

Ultimately, Torres is getting plenty of pitches to hit and opportunities to capitalize on in-zone strikes. Pitchers are forced to be aggressive with Torres, aiming to get an out before Soto and Judge come up to bat. This combination has led to significant scoring, solidifying the Yankees’ top half of the order for the remainder of the campaign.