The Yankees have struck gold with a surprising new leadoff hitter

The Yankees spent the first week of the season tinkering with their batting order like a chef testing out a new recipe. Austin Wells got the first crack at the leadoff spot, then Paul Goldschmidt stepped in for a few games — but now, it looks like 26-year-old Ben Rice may have claimed it for good. And if his early-season performance is any indication, manager Aaron Boone may have stumbled into something special.

Ben Rice: The Leadoff Man No One Saw Coming

When Rice cracked the Opening Day roster, most figured he’d see some time at DH or spot starts here and there. What wasn’t expected? Him becoming the table-setter for Aaron Judge just one week into the regular season.

Over the first seven games, Rice is slashing a jaw-dropping .350/.480/.750. He’s already mashed two homers, worked five walks, and holds a ridiculous 242 wRC+ — meaning he’s been 142% better than the average MLB hitter to start the year.

He’s doing everything you want out of a leadoff man. He’s seeing pitches, working counts, drawing walks, and setting the stage for the Yankees’ heavy hitters. Against the Pirates on Friday, Rice reached base three times and came around to score, including on Judge’s seventh-inning home run — a perfect example of what this duo can accomplish when Rice is getting on base consistently.

Off-the-Charts Metrics and Real Power

What’s even more impressive about Rice’s performance is that the underlying metrics are as elite as the surface numbers. He ranks in the 100th percentile in average exit velocity, barrel percentage, hard-hit rate, and expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA). That’s baseball’s version of the advanced analytics jackpot.

His expected slugging percentage ranks in the 99th percentile, and the ball is flying off his bat with purpose. Rice is also elevating the ball well — a 13.6° launch angle is exactly where you want it for line drives and home runs. He’s pulling the ball with authority into the short porch in right field, which plays perfectly at Yankee Stadium.

A 57.1% hard-hit rate this early in the season is outrageous. But it’s not just luck — Rice added muscle mass this offseason, and it’s clearly paying dividends. He’s no longer getting under balls or missing barrels. When he connects, it’s scorched — and that’s a nightmare for opposing defenses.

A Legitimate Spark at the Top of the Yankees’ Lineup

Rice might be the surprise story of the Yankees’ first week, but he’s playing like a guy who’s here to stay. Not only does he look comfortable in the box, but his bat speed, discipline, and ability to drive the ball make him a tough out for any pitcher.

If he can maintain even a fraction of this production, the Yankees have found their answer at leadoff — and maybe even their next breakout star.