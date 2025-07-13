The Yankees have something special in ‘untouchable’ prospect

The Yankees have been waiting for a young position player to seize the spotlight, and George Lombard Jr. is doing exactly that.

The 20-year-old is quickly proving why he’s considered one of the most exciting infield prospects in baseball right now.

A scorching start in High-A set the tone

Lombard Jr. began the 2025 season with High-A Hudson Valley, tearing the cover off the ball and putting pitchers on notice early.

Over just 24 games, he slashed an eye-popping .329/.495/.488, showcasing patience with a near 21% walk rate and keeping strikeouts under 20%.

His 188 wRC+ was absurd, meaning he was producing 88% more offense than the average hitter at that level.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Transition to Double-A brings growing pains — but that’s expected

Promoted to Double-A after his hot start, Lombard Jr. has faced tougher arms and naturally slowed, hitting .203/.331/.302 across 57 games.

His strike zone discipline remains intact, evident by his on-base percentage staying strong despite the dip in average.

This is exactly where young players learn — adjusting to sharper breaking balls and smarter sequencing that Double-A pitchers rely on.

Lombard’s electric showing at the Futures Game

On Saturday, Lombard Jr. participated in the Futures All-Star Game and made his mark immediately, doubling, stealing a base, and drawing a walk.

George Lombard Jr. SMOKED this 104 MPH double…future is bright ? pic.twitter.com/fWDocqiw2b — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) July 12, 2025

Defensively, he put on a clinic at third base, flashing quick reactions and smooth hands that scouts rave about.

“I had a good time, it was fun just being out there with the guys.”

Any observer could suggest he might be a Gold Glove candidate if dropped into the majors right now — that’s how impressive his glove is.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees might have something special brewing

At just 20, Lombard Jr. is still filling out physically and learning how to handle more advanced pitching.

But there’s every reason to believe he’ll figure it out, especially given his elite approach at the plate and natural feel for the game.

Like a young tree growing into its roots, he’s taking time to stabilize — once it clicks, he could shoot up prospect rankings fast.

Could Lombard Jr. become a top 10 prospect soon?

Many evaluators already see the ceiling. If he tightens up his bat speed against Double-A velocity, he might vault into baseball’s top tier.

His rare blend of defensive wizardry, advanced approach, and athleticism suggests he’s not far from becoming one of the sport’s premier young stars.