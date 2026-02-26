The Yankees demolished the Washington Nationals 7-0 on Wednesday night in spring training, and while Ryan Weathers stole the show with five strikeouts over 3.2 nearly perfect innings, one of the most impressive performers was George Lombard Jr., the organization’s young infielder who’s expected to start this season in Double-A as he continues refining his hit tool.

Lombard collected two RBIs and a walk with a hit over two at-bats, including a double to left field off a four-seam fastball right down the middle. But it was his defense that truly grabbed attention.

The 20-year-old fired a bare-handed throw from third base across the diamond to get the out at first, the kind of instinctive, athletic play that looks like a 10-year Gold Glove veteran, not a minor league player still figuring things out. The Yankees know Lombard will offer Gold Glove-level potential from day one in the majors. What they’re waiting to see is whether the bat can catch up to the glove.

The 2025 Season Showed Both Promise and Growing Pains

Lombard’s 2025 campaign told two distinct stories depending on the level. He opened the season at High-A Hudson Valley and absolutely raked across 24 games, hitting .329 with a .495 on-base percentage and .488 slugging percentage. He walked more than he struck out (20.7% BB% vs 19.8% K%) and posted a 194 wRC+ that screamed “promote this kid immediately.” The Yankees obliged.

goerge lombard jr., yankees, Somerset

The jump to Double-A Somerset brought reality. Over 108 games, Lombard hit just .215 with a .337 on-base percentage and .358 slugging percentage. He collected eight homers and 36 RBIs while stealing 24 bases, showing he could still impact games despite the batting average dip. His walk rate dropped to 13.6% and his strikeout rate climbed to 26.4%, exposing some holes in his approach against advanced breaking stuff.

Combined across both levels, Lombard finished with a .235 average, .367 on-base percentage, and .381 slugging percentage over 132 games. Nine homers, 49 RBIs, and 35 stolen bases showed his multi-dimensional game. The 127 wRC+ proved he was creating value even when the batting average looked ugly. For a 20-year-old facing pitchers with years of professional experience, those numbers suggest projection rather than panic.

“The game gets a little bit quicker. Game gets a little cleaner. Guys are a little bit older… just little adjustments all over the field,” Lombard explained about adapting to Double-A. That awareness matters. He’s not making excuses for the struggles. He’s identifying what needs to improve. “Knowing my game a little bit better, my tendencies—it just allows me to refine my game just a little bit more,” he added.

The Defensive Upside Is Already There

Wednesday’s bare-handed play wasn’t a fluke. Lombard has the kind of defensive instincts that translate to any position, and he knows it. “I always take pride in being a baseball player, not just a shortstop,” he said. “I feel like I can go out there and play all over the place.”

George Lombard is putting on a show?#Yankees

pic.twitter.com/1nt7vqG7vZ — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) February 26, 2026

That versatility matters in an organization where Anthony Volpe is hanging on by a thread at shortstop. Lombard’s ability to play short, slide to second, and lock down the hot corner is exciting. The Yankees have loaded up on high-upside pitching prospects in recent years, but Lombard represents something different: a potential foundational infielder who can anchor a defense for a decade if the bat develops.

His frame suggests he could add 15-20 pounds of muscle as he matures, which could turn his gap power into over-the-fence production. The .146 ISO from 2025 shows some pop, and 35 stolen bases proved he’s a threat on the bases. If he can hit .260 with 15-20 homers and 25-30 steals while playing premium defense, he becomes a building block.

Learning from Veterans Who’ve Been There

Lombard is soaking up knowledge from the Yankees’ veteran core. “I’m very fortunate to have a lot of leaders in that club,” he said. “Guys like Cap (Volpe), Judge, Big G (Stanton). Whenever I have a question for them, they always have great answers for me.”

That access matters. Judge can teach him about handling the pressure of expectations. Volpe, who is still struggling to find his footing, can help him navigate the mental side of development. Stanton knows what it’s like to be a young player with tools trying to put it all together.

Lombard also understands development goes beyond batting practice. “Off the field, work on my mental game, my preparation, my recovery, everything that goes into being elite,” he explained. That holistic approach suggests maturity beyond his years. The physical tools are obvious. The work ethic is there. Now it’s about refinement and consistency over 400-500 at-bats at Double-A. If he can show improvement against breaking balls and maintain his defensive excellence, he’ll force his way onto the 2027 radar quickly.