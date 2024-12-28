The Yankees have something special happening in the starting rotation

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Losing Juan Soto was a significant blow for the Yankees this offseason, but they immediately countered it by strengthening their starting rotation. If you can’t maintain a superstar offensive weapon, you better be able to stop it, and that is precisely the approach the Yankees took.

Gerrit Cole Leads the Yankees’ Rotation

Heading into the 2025 season, the Bombers sport one of the best starting rotations in the game, headlined by Gerrit Cole, who is coming off a bit of a down season but still dominated during the playoffs, posting a 2.17 ERA over 29 innings.

Cole tossed only 95 innings during the regular season, recording a 3.41 ERA and seeing his strikeouts dip slightly. This marks the first season in quite some time that Cole dealt with injury issues, but the expectation is that he will bounce back and put together a strong upcoming year despite his velocity dipping a bit.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If Cole can recover his lost velocity and maintain his health, he should reestablish himself as the Yankees’ workhorse. However, they have a new arm ready to make a significant impact.

Max Fried Joins the Fold

General manager Brian Cashman signed Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal. The 30-year-old lefty posted a 3.25 ERA over 174.1 innings this past season. He struck out 8.57 batters per nine, maintained a 72.5% left-on-base rate, and generated a 58.8% ground ball rate. Fried accumulated 3.4 WAR, situating himself as one of the Yankees’ most exciting additions for next year.

Fried’s playoff experience—67 innings pitched—further enhances his value to the Yankees, who prize players capable of performing in high-stakes situations. With Carlos Rodon’s contract aging poorly, the team needed another star lefty pitcher, which also allowed them to trade Nestor Cortes in the deal that brought superstar closer Devin Williams to the Bronx.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Carlos Rodon’s Redemption

Speaking of Rodon, he will be 32 during the 2025 season and looking to build on another inconsistent campaign. He started to trend in the right direction, recording a 3.96 ERA over 175 innings and posting a 10.03 strikeouts-per-nine rate—a significant improvement compared to his 2023 numbers.

Some might argue that 2024 was Rodon’s true bounce-back season after several serious injuries in 2023. If he can control his fastball, he should deliver a strong upcoming campaign. Rodon still possesses an elite slider but struggled to command his four-seamer, which occasionally caused him trouble.

If Rodon builds on his momentum, the Yankees will boast two elite lefty starters, which is precisely what they need to make a deep postseason push. Had Rodon been entering free agency, teams would undoubtedly pay a premium for his underlying metrics, which suggest he still has excellent stuff.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Clarke Schmidt’s Potential

In addition to Rodon, the Yankees have Clarke Schmidt, who could be a quality starter for many teams in MLB. The 28-year-old was electric before suffering an injury two months into the season, with his last start on May 26. He didn’t return until September 7 against Chicago.

Schmidt has the talent to be a phenomenal starter long-term, with free agency still a few years away in 2028. He tossed only 85.1 innings this past season but recorded a 2.85 ERA and enjoyed a significant uptick in strikeouts. If Schmidt stays healthy, he could cement himself as one of the team’s top arms—a testament to his immense potential.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Luis Gil’s Bright Future

Speaking of potential, reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil has the chance to become an ace for the Yankees. The 26-year-old tossed an impressive 151.2 innings in 2024, recording a 3.50 ERA with strong strikeout numbers and solid underlying metrics.

One area of concern for Gil is his control. He walked 4.57 batters per nine innings, primarily due to issues commanding his fastball. However, opposing hitters struggled to make contact, with a .205 batting average against his fastball. His slider and change-up were even more dominant, limiting opponents to .171 and .179 averages, respectively. If Gil improves his command, his numbers could rise to elite levels, setting him up as a future ace.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Stroman’s Role

Last but not least, the Yankees still have Marcus Stroman on the roster. The seasoned veteran could provide valuable innings to mitigate any fatigue or inconsistencies within the rotation. However, rumors suggest the Yankees are looking to trade Stroman, whose $18.5 million salary could be used to create financial flexibility.

Moving Stroman might also open the door for rookie Will Warren to take on a more significant role as the sixth starter. While the idea of trading Stroman for rookie sensation Roki Sasaki is enticing, it seems unlikely, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres reportedly leading the race for Sasaki.

Stroman still has the ability to toss 150 innings, but the Yankees are unlikely to let him cross 140 since it would trigger a player option for the 2026 season.

At this point, the Yankees boast one of the most formidable starting rotations in baseball. With multiple arms recovering from injuries, the 2025 season offers the potential for a pitching clinic the likes of which hasn’t been seen in years.