The Yankees have saved their worst baseball for their biggest games

No stretch of the season would define the Yankees more than this one, and while they swept the Rays to catapult into second place entering a series against the Red Sox, they’ve squandered it all away.

Another loss to Boston sets them up to likely finish behind them in the standings barring a miraculous turnaround in a series that looks all but done.

Garrett Crochet goes for the Red Sox this afternoon, and after losing two winnable games to open the series, the Yankees have shown to both their fanbase and the world that these big games continue to perplex them.

Whether it’s a back-breaking error, an unnecessary free pass, or untimely baserunning mistakes, this team has shown zero ability to hold its own in moments that matter most.

Another Failed Test Defines the Yankees’ Confusing 2025 Season

The Yankees have developed a reputation for defensive futility in big games, as the follow-up to their utterly embarassing collapse in the World Series has been more embarrasment.

Boston and Toronto have feasted upon errors and free passes, as New York has continued to hand baserunners and outs like they’re samples at Costco.

2025 has only stamped their new reputation as a nervous group in the games that matter most, a team that has been uncapable of getting out of its own way.

Things have to turn around against one of the game’s best pitchers, Garrett Crochet, taking the mound for a confident and easy-going Red Sox team.

For manager Aaron Boone, it should serve as a test of his ability to get the Yankees out of a nasty funk, as Boston already has its foot on his team’s neck.

As long as Anthony Volpe remains an unreliable defender this season, his job shouldn’t be extremely safe.

Jose Caballero has been a far more reliable defender at shortstop, and his elite baserunning abilities coupled with marginally better OPS+ numbers should get him more starts.

The Yankees should be giving Caballero the chance to show management that he can outplay a struggling Volpe, as he’s been worth more WAR on both Baseball Reference and FanGraphs this season.

Last night’s gaffe in the ninth inning didn’t result in any damage, but those mistakes have been plenty in these critical AL East matchups, and New York simply cannot stomach having such a volatile defender on the field at shortstop.

Aaron Boone must also be willing to have tough conversations with his team’s best players in regards to who will or will not be pinch hit for.

When Ryan McMahon took the at-bat against Justin Wilson, I didn’t believe Aaron Boone made a monumental gaffe as you’d be burning two players (Rosario and Caballero) against a left-handed heavy bullpen.

Jazz Chisholm’s at-bat in the seventh inning after Ben Rice hit a triple with one out to set the Yankees up for a tie game was bad, but the fact that he took it is even worse.

You acquire Amed Rosario (.803 OPS vs LHP) for this very reason; he exists on this roster to take that important at-bat against a lefty where a good at-bat is desperately needed.

If Alex Rodriguez, Tino Martinez, and Paul O’Neill can be pinch-hit for or sat in a big game for a favorable matchup, Jazz Chisholm can as well, and that’s something either the player or manager needs to accept.

The final and most important component of it all has been the poor pitching we’ve seen against Boston and Toronto, who have a .793 OPS against the Yankees this season.

New York has been able to strike out just 18.2% of Toronto or Boston hitters while waliing 11.3% of them, their command and execution in these games have been beyond suboptimal.

It’s where you miss the leadership and excellence of Gerrit Cole, who challenged hitters and didn’t have long bouts where he’d fall behind in counts and hurt your bullpen.

Max Fried was excellent yesterday, but he had a lane to go deeper into that game if he hadn’t gotten so cute earlier in the game with pitch selection.

Walking Nate Eaton and rookie Jhonstynxon Garcia might have stopped Fried from getting the seventh, and on Thursday the Yankees walked nine batters in their 6-3 defeat.

It’s a reflection of a pitching staff that’s third in Stuff+ (103) but also 28th in Location+ (98), as they’re unable to consistently execute pitches or attack the zone.

The rotation has had its issues, but with a 3.80 ERA (8th) and 14.6% K-BB% (8th) after losing Gerrit Cole alongside Clarke Schmidt, it’s been better than expected.

On the otherhand, the Yankees’ bullpen is top 10 in walk rate and home runs allowed, resulting in quality opponents taking fewer swings and waiting until New York is forced to throw a challenge pitch after numerous walks to swing hard.

This isn’t intentional; no one on this team is trying to lose and I seriously doubt there’s an effort or work ethic issue inside the organization.

What I do believe is that this group is pressing, and I’m not sure they’re equipped internally to get this group to loosen up and play clean baseball in this game.