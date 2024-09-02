The Yankees have one thing standing in the way of a Jasson Dominguez promotion

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

With the service time accumulation deadline expiring on September 1, the Yankees can call up star prospect Jasson Dominguez without affecting his future control. However, if Dominguez exceeds 130 at-bats, he will lose his rookie designation, forcing the team to forfeit a supplementary draft selection. The Yankees can manage his playing time to avoid this scenario.

Manager Aaron Boone indicated that Dominguez was still at the forefront of their minds, but they wanted him to play every day when he was promoted.

“Certainly in the conversation, will remain in the conversation moving forward. When he comes up here, you’re gonna want to play him every day.”

Yankees Weigh Decision on Jasson Dominguez Promotion

The primary obstacle to Dominguez’s return to the majors is veteran left fielder Alex Verdugo. Verdugo is having one of his worst professional seasons, an unfortunate timing since he’s in a contract year. The 28-year-old is hitting .234/.294/.361, with 11 home runs, 55 RBIs, a 15.3% strikeout rate, an 8.1% walk rate, and an 84 wRC+.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Verdugo has been one of the team’s most underperforming players, but he’s shown improvement over the past week. Boone is interested in seeing if Verdugo can maintain his recent form over a larger sample size. Since August 24, Verdugo is hitting .367 with a .387 OBP, adding two more hits on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals in a 14–7 loss. Defensively, he’s been competent, if not slightly above average. However, his offensive production has been inconsistent, and the Yankees have felt the impact of that volatility.

“I do think he’s been a little bit unlucky this year. You kind of scratch underneath and kind of in line with what he’s done most of his career, as far as just the contact quality,” Boone said over the weekend.

Dominguez’s Case for Promotion

Despite Verdugo’s recent hot streak, many are calling for Dominguez to be promoted. After recovering from Tommy John surgery last off-season and recently returning from an oblique injury, Dominguez has played 38 games in Triple-A this year, hitting .298/.354/.457 with five home runs, 18 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases. Since August 14, he is hitting .359, showcasing his plate discipline and proving that he has moved past his injuries.

There is still a possibility that the Yankees will call up their top prospect in the coming weeks. Boone seems to be giving Verdugo more time to string together consistent performances. However, Boone appears reluctant to make a change, possibly due to Aaron Judge’s strong advocacy for Verdugo’s acquisition from the Boston Red Sox last off-season. This may explain the extended opportunity Verdugo is being given.

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Balancing Decisions for a Postseason Push

If Dominguez is indeed the better option in left field, the Yankees need to act decisively. Competing for a World Series is not just a goal; it is a necessity. With the addition of Juan Soto and the impending decision regarding his potential extension this off-season, the Yankees are under pressure to maximize their chances. Failing to position themselves for a postseason push could lead to significant changes in the organization, with fans likely calling for the heads of key executives.