The Yankees have one of the unluckiest hitters in baseball…he should have a .290 batting average

The New York Yankees needed a jolt Tuesday night, and Ben Rice answered with the kind of swing that changes narratives.

Down a run and facing a hostile crowd in Toronto, Rice crushed a go-ahead home run into the right field seats.

It wasn’t just a momentum-shifting moment — it was a power statement from a 26-year-old still carving out his MLB role.

Toronto had won 11 straight at home before Rice stepped in and snapped that streak with one swing of the bat.

That shot gave the Yankees a 5–4 lead they wouldn’t relinquish, sealing a win they desperately needed to stay on track.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Don’t let the surface stats fool you — Rice is raking under the hood

Rice is hitting .236/.327/.475 with 15 homers and a .802 OPS — solid, but not exactly All-Star territory at first glance.

However, his expected stats tell a far more impressive story, revealing a player who’s been battling some rotten luck.

He owns a .290 xBA and .559 xSLG, ranking in the 91st and 94th percentiles league-wide — elite production indicators.

A few line drives have died in gloves instead of gaps, but the underlying quality of contact has been consistently excellent.

If luck starts balancing out, Rice’s counting stats could explode down the stretch and grab national attention in the process.

Rice is crushing baseballs with elite power and clean mechanics

Few hitters in the game match Rice’s ability to barrel the ball consistently and generate elite exit velocity on contact.

He ranks in the 94th percentile in average exit velocity and 95th in hard-hit rate — that’s upper-tier power by any measure.

The ball jumps off his bat like it’s spring-loaded, and his 92nd percentile barrel rate backs up his slugging potential.

His compact lefty swing has enough torque to punish mistakes, and he’s doing it while maintaining control at the plate.

Unlike many power hitters, Rice isn’t just swinging from his heels — there’s real plate discipline baked into his game.

The Yankees need to lean into his growth and expand his role

Rice’s strikeout rate, whiff rate, and chase rate all sit above league average — a strong sign for long-term sustainability.

The Yankees gave him the start over Paul Goldschmidt on Tuesday, and it’s tough to argue with the result after that homer.

At this point, he’s forcing the issue — making it harder for Aaron Boone to justify any stretch of time on the bench.

Goldschmidt may have the pedigree, but Rice is producing at a rate that deserves everyday reps, not occasional cameos.

For a lineup that’s lacked consistent punch beyond the stars, Rice is emerging as a sneaky difference-maker in tight games.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

A rising slugger with the tools to become a foundational piece

Ben Rice is still developing, but his profile suggests he could grow into a staple in the Yankees’ long-term plans.

He brings a blend of patience and power that rarely emerges fully formed — yet he’s knocking on that door right now.

If the Yankees keep giving him reps, the payoff might come quicker than expected, and it’s already starting to show.