The Yankees have one of the best relievers in baseball out of thin air

The New York Yankees didn’t hold back at the trade deadline, aggressively overhauling their bullpen in hopes of shoring up late-game stability. They swung deals for Jake Bird, Camilo Doval, and David Bednar, adding proven arms to strengthen a group that has been shaky throughout the year.

Bednar has stepped into the closer’s role and delivered, while Doval has started to settle in after early struggles. Yet the reliever making the biggest impact down the stretch hasn’t been any of the deadline additions—it’s Devin Williams.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

A rocky start with surprising numbers beneath

Acquired this past offseason in a deal that sent Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin packing, Williams arrived in New York with big expectations. At first, he appeared to be a disappointment. Across 58 innings, he carries a 5.12 ERA, an ugly number for a pitcher who was supposed to anchor the late innings.

But baseball often hides truths beneath surface-level stats. Williams has struck out 13.19 batters per nine innings, while ranking in the 96th percentile or better in chase rate, whiff rate, and strikeout rate. Those metrics suggest dominance, not mediocrity. His expected ERA (xERA) of 3.08 paints the picture of a pitcher far better than the raw results show.

Sometimes, relievers become victims of bad sequencing and batted-ball luck. Williams has endured both, reflected in his unusually low left-on-base rate of 53.1% and modest 45.4% ground-ball rate.

Flipping the switch

Over the past month, Williams has started to look like the pitcher the Yankees thought they were getting. In his last 15 outings, he’s posted a 3.21 ERA, but more importantly, the peripherals have been extraordinary: a staggering 52.7% strikeout rate and a 43.6% strikeout-to-walk percentage. His FIP in that stretch sits at a microscopic 0.08, a sign that he’s not just surviving—he’s overpowering hitters.

It feels like he went from liability to elite weapon almost overnight. That kind of turnaround couldn’t have come at a better time for New York, who are clawing for positioning atop the American League East while keeping an eye on October.

Playoff implications

In postseason baseball, bullpens often decide series. The ability to shorten games by stacking high-leverage relievers can tilt momentum instantly. With Bednar handling closing duties and Williams rediscovering his dominance, the Yankees suddenly have the makings of a fearsome late-inning combination.

Williams’ strikeout-heavy profile is exactly what managers covet in October, when a single ball in play can swing an entire series. If his recent stretch is a sign of things to come, he’ll be leaned on heavily in the biggest moments.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The contract-year question

There is, however, a looming reality: Williams is in a contract year. Barring an extension, this may be his only season in pinstripes. That doesn’t make his resurgence any less valuable—it only amplifies the urgency.

The Yankees don’t need him to be a long-term fixture. They need him to dominate right now. And if the last few weeks are any indication, Devin Williams is peaking at exactly the right time to help power a postseason run.