The Yankees have a chance to steal the top spot in the AL East

The New York Yankees find themselves on the edge of opportunity and desperation. With just 10 games left in the regular season, the path to reclaiming the top spot in the American League East is narrow but still within reach. Sitting 3.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays heading into Thursday night’s matchup, the Yankees are eyeing a late push that could completely change the trajectory of October.

The importance of avoiding the Wild Card

Securing the division crown isn’t just about bragging rights. The winner of the AL East earns a first-round bye, bypassing the unpredictable Wild Card series.

For a Yankees team built on star power and expectations of a deep postseason run, avoiding a do-or-die scenario in a short series is paramount. The Wild Card can be a coin flip—one bad bounce, one poorly timed slump, and a 100-win team could be gone in three nights.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

That’s why climbing past Toronto means everything. The Blue Jays’ back-to-back losses, capped by a 4–0 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays, have cracked open the door. The Yankees know the next week and a half could define their season.

Fried versus Povich: a favorable matchup

Thursday night’s contest brings an intriguing pitching duel, though on paper, the Yankees hold the edge. Max Fried, the midseason acquisition who has solidified himself as their ace with Gerrit Cole sidelined, will take the mound. Fried has delivered the kind of consistency New York desperately needed, giving them a chance to win almost every time he pitches.

Opposite him is Cade Povich of the Orioles, who enters with a 5.05 ERA and a troubling trend of allowing damage early and often. Over 101.2 innings, Povich has surrendered 17 home runs and at least two runs in five straight starts—three of which saw him tagged for three or more. For a Yankees lineup that just finished pounding Minnesota pitching, this feels like an opportunity to strike early and put pressure on Baltimore.

Offense finding its stride

The Yankees’ bats finally woke up at the right time. After being dismantled by the Twins in the series opener, New York roared back with two high-powered wins, showcasing the kind of balanced offense they envisioned when building this roster. Home runs from stars like Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger, and Giancarlo Stanton, paired with steady contributions from up-and-comers like Ben Rice, have created a lineup that looks far more dangerous than it did just weeks ago.

If they can carry that momentum into this stretch against Baltimore, the Yankees’ playoff picture could shift dramatically. Timing is everything, and the offense heating up in September feels like a wave they’ll want to ride straight into October.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

A race to the finish

The math is simple, if unforgiving. Every game matters, and the Yankees can’t afford to stumble. With Toronto dropping two in a row, the pressure is now on New York to capitalize. The gap may be slim, but in baseball, fortunes can turn in a week.

The Yankees still control their destiny to an extent. Winning behind Fried on Thursday night would not only cut the deficit but also send a message that they’re not ready to settle for a Wild Card gamble. For a team that has endured ups and downs all season, this final sprint offers a chance to redefine their year.