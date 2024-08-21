The Yankees have no choice but to call up their top prospect in September

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

As the playoffs approach in October, the Yankees cannot afford to field the lineup they featured on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians. Oswald Peraza, DJ LeMahieu, and Alex Verdugo shouldn’t even be considered for the starting lineup. While the hope is that Jazz Chisholm will return to his usual role in the coming weeks, the Yankees have bigger issues to address—particularly the growing liability in left field.

Yankees Must Overhaul Their Lineup Before October

Despite Verdugo attributing his diminishing results to an allergy to his batting gloves, the Yankees need to be realistic about his season—he is posting career-worst numbers in most categories.

The 28-year-old lefty, who is looking for a big contract, has not performed at a level that suggests he will get the deal he desires. Over 120 games, Verdugo is hitting .230/.290/.359, with 10 homers, 53 RBIs, a 15.2% strikeout rate, and an 8.2% walk rate. His 82 wRC+ indicates he’s 18% worse than the average MLB hitter. While his defense has been competent, manager Aaron Boone has every reason to shake things up soon.

The Case for Jasson Dominguez

Instead of giving prospect Jasson Dominguez a single game to prove his worth as the “27th man,” the Yankees need to allow him a full month to demonstrate his ability to adjust and make a positive offensive impact—something Verdugo has struggled with. Dominguez needs the opportunity to show that he can be more effective than Verdugo, who can’t be trusted as a primary piece on a playoff team.

With Verdugo’s below-average slugging metrics across the board, the Yankees are relying on his 91st-percentile whiff rate and 86th-percentile strikeout rate. While he has decent plate discipline, he makes poor contact and doesn’t hit for power—two factors that don’t align with the Yankees’ overarching strategy. His inability to capitalize on the short right porch at Yankee Stadium has become a detriment to the team, and a spark from their 21-year-old outfielder could be just what they need.

Dominguez’s Triple-A Success: A Sign of Readiness

Dominguez has played 27 games at the Triple-A level this season, hitting .305/.365/.438, with three homers and 14 RBIs. Over his last four games in Triple-A, he’s collected nine hits, three runs, and two RBIs. After a cold stretch following an oblique injury, Dominguez is heating up again. This would be the perfect opportunity for the Yankees to promote him once his service time deadline passes.

Essentially, the Yankees can call him up in September and avoid accruing service time for the young prospect, playing the situation strategically to protect his long-term future and any potential big contract.

Time for a Change: Verdugo’s Decline and the Future of Left Field

After nearly a full season of Verdugo’s offensive metrics plummeting, the Yankees have yet to make a significant shift to address his deficiencies. Dominguez has the talent and is the future in left field, so making the change now would not only benefit the future but also provide the team with a much-needed spark in the near term.