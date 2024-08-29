The Yankees have first base reinforcements on the way

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees haven’t been getting much from veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo since he fractured his right arm after a ground-out to first base. Rizzo’s last game was on June 16 against Boston, and the Yankees have been trying to manage the position in his absence.

Rizzo Was Struggling With the Yankees Before His Injury

Before his injury, the 35-year-old left-hander was hitting .223/.289/.341 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs, resulting in an 80 wRC+. These numbers are far from ideal, but surprisingly, Rizzo was still 29% better than DJ LeMahieu’s performance this season and slightly better than rookie Ben Rice. Rice has played 47 games in his first year, hitting just .178/.273/.363.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Rizzo’s Rehabilitation Progress

On Wednesday, Empire Sports Media reporter Joel Rodriguez spoke with Rizzo about his rehab process and progress at Double-A over the past few days.

“Yeah, I felt really good over the weekend in Portland. Everything has been progressing well. I’ve been very transparent with the training staff, and there’s a lot of trust between them and me. I played first base and felt great. Playing the field today, feeling good, so we’ll just reevaluate afterward.”

Drawing Parallels with the 2016 Cubs

Rizzo was also asked about the similarities between his 2016 Cubs World Series-winning team and the current Yankees squad. He noted that while the team’s volatility this season is concerning, they have enough talent to succeed if all 26 players contribute. He emphasized that the best team usually wins, not necessarily the most talented.

“Yes, I think we’re definitely built to do so. It’s going to start with pitching and defense. As much as what Soto and Judge are doing in their spectacular seasons, it’s going to be pitching, defense, and a good balance for us. It’s so hard to win that last game of the season. I believe the best team will win, not the most talented team—that’s how it usually goes. We have a really good group, so I like our chances a lot.”

Looking Ahead: Rizzo’s Return and Yankees’ Strategy

When Rizzo returns to the Yankees within the next two weeks, he is expected to reclaim the starting first base position without missing a beat. Given the struggles of alternatives like LeMahieu, taking him out of the lineup on a regular basis may be in the Yankees’ best interest to ensure success.

Staying healthy and getting hot at the right time toward the end of September will be crucial for the Yankees. They also face other key decisions, such as how to utilize Clarke Schmidt and whether to promote Jasson Dominguez to compete in left field with Alex Verdugo.