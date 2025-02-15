The Yankees have been royally screwed this offseason

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Sometimes, things just don’t break your way. The Yankees entered the offseason with big ambitions and a clear path to upgrading their roster, yet somehow, fate (and deep pockets elsewhere) had other plans. If there’s a baseball equivalent to getting repeatedly punched in the gut, the Yankees might have just experienced it.

Juan Soto’s Queens Betrayal

The dream scenario was always keeping Juan Soto in pinstripes for the foreseeable future. The Yankees knew it would be expensive, but they were willing to make it happen—until the Mets threw the largest contract in baseball history at him.

Seeing Soto leave was bad enough, but for him to take the seven train to Queens and sign a 15-year, $765 million deal (with bonuses pushing it past $800 million) was brutal. If he had gone to the Dodgers or Padres, Yankees fans could’ve rationalized it. But the Mets? That one stings.

The Yankees were forced to pivot, bringing in Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt, and Cody Bellinger. Those are quality moves, but let’s be honest—none of them replace what Soto brought to the lineup.

Alex Bregman Joins the Rival Red Sox

If losing Soto to the Mets wasn’t enough of a gut punch, the Yankees also had a perfect solution for their third base problem slip right through their fingers. Alex Bregman, a championship-caliber player and the ideal blend of defense and offensive firepower, was on the market and would’ve fit like a glove in the Bronx.

But instead of ending up in pinstripes, Bregman landed in Boston on a three-year, $120 million deal. Now, instead of stabilizing the Yankees’ infield, he’s reinforcing their biggest rival’s lineup. Losing a star player is one thing—watching them sign with a direct competitor is another level of frustration.

The Yankees Aren’t Letting It Break Them

Despite missing out on two of the best free agents on the market in the most frustrating way possible, the Yankees aren’t sulking. They’ve added elite pitching, improved their infield defense, and still have the pieces to be one of the best teams in baseball. But there’s no denying this offseason could’ve gone a whole lot better.