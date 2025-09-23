The Yankees have another special pitching prospect rocketing up the minors

The New York Yankees have spent much of 2025 leaning on their young arms, and another is now knocking on the door. While rookie Cam Schlittler has already made his mark in the Bronx, the organization is preparing for the rise of Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, a 22-year-old right-hander who is quickly building a case to be the next young starter to reach the big leagues.

A dominant run through Double-A

Rodriguez-Cruz has been electric this season, earning a promotion to Triple-A on September 19 after carving through Double-A lineups. Over 61.1 innings, he posted a 2.64 ERA with 10.86 strikeouts per nine, showing the type of swing-and-miss stuff that can translate to the majors. Even more impressive is his ability to control the game, stranding 70.3% of runners on base while generating a 59.5% ground ball rate.

That type of profile — strikeouts paired with ground-ball efficiency — is a dream combination for a pitcher in Yankee Stadium, where minimizing damage on contact is crucial. His steady production also earned him recognition as Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year, a sign that his rise is turning heads well beyond the organization.

Rising among the game’s best prospects

Rodriguez-Cruz has now cracked Baseball America’s top 100 prospects list, cementing himself as one of the most exciting young pitchers in the game. He finished second only to Mets prospect Jonah Tong in strikeouts across the minors, another indication of just how dominant he has been against professional hitters.

Yankees director of pitching Sam Briend praised his development, noting not just his stuff but his advanced feel for sequencing and command. While Schlittler has dazzled with a blistering fastball that pushes triple digits, Rodriguez-Cruz thrives on balance. His mix of refined secondary pitches and precise location makes him a different kind of weapon — one built to attack lineups in multiple ways.

The path to the majors

The Yankees find themselves in an enviable position. Their current rotation already features high-level talent in Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, and a promising rookie in Schlittler, yet Rodriguez-Cruz is lining up behind them as the next in line. It creates a scenario where the team won’t need to rush him, allowing him to adjust to Triple-A competition and refine his pitch mix before the front office decides on his MLB timeline.

Still, his trajectory suggests he could arrive sooner than expected. The Yankees have not hesitated to give their top arms a chance when they’ve proven ready, and Rodriguez-Cruz’s numbers scream readiness. If not late in 2025, then 2026 is shaping up to be his true breakthrough season.

A future built on young arms

For a franchise long known for its big-money free-agent signings, the Yankees are starting to build a reputation for developing their own pitchers. Schlittler’s breakout has energized the fan base, and Rodriguez-Cruz’s rise only adds to the sense that a wave of homegrown talent is coming.

With his mix of strikeouts, command, and durability, Rodriguez-Cruz represents the type of pitcher who could anchor the rotation for years. The Yankees may already have their ace of the future on the roster in Schlittler, but Rodriguez-Cruz looks ready to follow closely behind, giving New York one of the most exciting one-two punches of the next generation.