The Yankees have a very easy Anthony Volpe decision to make

The New York Yankees crushed the Washington Nationals 11–2 on Wednesday, completing a sweep—but one glaring problem remained.

Every starter reached base in the rout except Anthony Volpe, who went hitless in five at-bats and struck out twice.

That performance was far from an anomaly. Volpe is now hitting .204/.269/.393 this season and has looked completely lost.

Volpe’s slump has hit rock bottom

Over his last 11 games, Volpe is just 1-for-37 with 14 strikeouts, a stretch bordering on unplayable for any starter.

What’s most concerning is how lifeless his at-bats have become, with little sign of adjustments or improved pitch recognition.

Volpe’s offensive profile has sunk well below league average, posting a third consecutive season of discouraging advanced metrics.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Defensive decline adds to the problem

Once billed as a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop, Volpe has regressed badly on the defensive side this season.

His -7 outs above average put him near the bottom among shortstops, and his league-high error total highlights ongoing inconsistency.

That means the Yankees aren’t even getting compensating value with the glove, which is supposed to be his saving grace.

Why Jose Caballero deserves the job

The obvious alternative is Jose Caballero, acquired at the deadline from Tampa Bay and thriving in pinstripes.

Since joining New York, Caballero has been a spark plug offensively, hitting .320 with strong on-base skills and aggressive baserunning.

His speed creates instant scoring opportunities, and his versatility makes him far more than just a stopgap replacement.

Caballero brings traits Volpe currently lacks

Caballero doesn’t just put the ball in play—he battles through at-bats, makes contact consistently, and pressures defenses constantly.

On the bases, he’s a menace, baiting pitchers and turning walks or singles into legitimate run-scoring opportunities within minutes.

Defensively, he’s reliable and has shown better consistency than Volpe, especially with routine plays that Volpe continues to botch.

The Yankees can’t ignore the numbers anymore

For a team fighting to reclaim ground in the American League East, there’s no margin for sentimentality with Volpe.

At this point, benching him isn’t about development—it’s about survival and putting the best lineup on the field.

Volpe’s name value and prospect hype no longer match his production, and every piece of data screams for a drastic change.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The future at shortstop may already be shifting

Caballero has done more in two weeks to prove his worth than Volpe has across several months of streaky inconsistency.

If Boone truly values performance over reputation, then Caballero should remain the everyday shortstop until further notice.

Volpe might eventually rediscover his swing, but the Yankees can’t afford to keep waiting while the standings tighten.