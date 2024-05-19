The Yankees have a three-headed monster forming in the batting order

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are witnessing something truly special this season, with Aaron Judge and Juan Soto performing at the pinnacle of their abilities. Soto, in particular, has been on fire as he approaches the final year of arbitration before hitting free agency.

The 25-year-old outfielder is posting impressive stats with a .317 batting average, .414 on-base percentage, and .561 slugging percentage, including 11 home runs and 37 RBIs. Despite this being his career-lowest walk rate at 14.4%, his strikeout rate has also dropped to a mere 14%, indicating a more aggressive approach at the plate that’s yielding stellar results.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees’ Dynamic Duo Leading the Charge

Meanwhile, Aaron Judge, despite a rocky start, has seen a significant surge in his performance. Currently, he boasts a .266 batting average, .405 on-base percentage, and .568 slugging percentage, with 12 homers and 30 RBIs. His early-season struggles seem a distant memory as his powerful hitting continues to drive the team’s success.

Stanton’s Surge and Upcoming Reinforcements

Adding to the Yankees’ formidable lineup is Giancarlo Stanton, who, while initially lagging behind Soto and Judge, is beginning to find his rhythm. The 34-year-old veteran is contributing significantly with a batting line of .258/.309/.530, including 11 home runs and 26 RBIs. Although his strikeout rate is high at 32.7%, there’s potential for improvement that could see him achieving some of the best numbers in his career.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past week, Stanton’s performance has been particularly noteworthy, hitting .450 with a .476 on-base percentage and adding three home runs over just 21 plate appearances. This trio of power hitters forms a formidable force that could well be the key to clinching the World Series for the Yankees.

As the season progresses, the Yankees look forward to the return of DJ LeMahieu and the addition of last season’s AL Cy Young award winner, Gerrit Cole, to their rotation. With these reinforcements, the Yankees are not just enhancing their lineup but solidifying their status as owners of one of the best rosters in Major League Baseball.