The Yankees have a special catcher prospect dominating Double-A

Feb 17, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees catcher Agustin Ramirez (96) prepares to take batting practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have an abundance of talent in their catcher position, having successfully developed several players with considerable potential in recent years. Austin Wells is the latest addition to the roster, and Jose Trevino, though not originally a prospect, has exceeded expectations, especially in offensive contributions.

Yankees’ Emerging Talent in the Minors

However, a standout young player in Double-A is making a strong case for a promotion to Triple-A soon. Agustin Ramirez, a 22-year-old catcher playing for Somerset, has displayed impressive stats this season.

Over 31 games, he has a batting average of .284, an on-base percentage of .403, and a slugging percentage of .638, including a .460 weighted on-base average. Ramirez has hit 12 home runs and driven in 28 RBIs, maintaining an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate, resulting in a 189 wRC+.

Hudson Valley’s Agustin Ramirez gestures as he heads for third on his way home after a two-run homer in the eighth inning of the Blue Rocks’ 6-3 loss at Frawley Stadium, Friday, August 4, 2023.

Given his surge in offensive production while preserving his defensive capabilities, Ramirez is emerging as one of the top catching prospects in baseball, not just within the Yankees organization. His performance was highlighted by a game on Wednesday where he collected four hits and five RBIs, reinforcing his case for a promotion.

Competition Heats Up for Wells

This season, Austin Wells has also shown promise behind the plate. In his first 25 games, he has posted a .203 batting average, a .321 on-base percentage, and a .319 slugging percentage, with an 11.9% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. While the Yankees are hopeful for an increase in his home run tally and overall slugging performance, they are patient, giving him ample opportunity to adjust to major league play.

Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

However, Ramirez’s dominance in Double-A is hard to overlook. His performance is set to push him into consideration for a promotion, and at 22, he is rapidly approaching the stage where he could realistically challenge for a more significant role.

Depending on the circumstances, such as potential injuries or a vacancy in the roster, Ramirez could find himself in the majors as early as this season or by 2025. His progress and potential are making him an increasingly important figure in discussions about the future of the Yankees’ catching corps.