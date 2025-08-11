The Yankees have a serious problem at catcher

The New York Yankees can’t afford to keep letting games slip away while Austin Wells struggles to find his swing.

Manager Aaron Boone has given the 26-year-old lefty every opportunity to rebound, but the results have only worsened over time.

Wells is hitting .208/.267/.412 with a .679 OPS, and his power metrics have taken a steep dive in recent weeks.

Despite positive defensive work, his bat has become a glaring hole in the lineup at a critical stage of the season.

Why Ben Rice deserves the starting job

If the Yankees are serious about maximizing wins, it’s time for Ben Rice to take over the primary catching duties.

Rice has shown steady improvement defensively, recently recording his first framing run saved while handling pitchers with growing confidence.

Offensively, he’s producing at a far higher level, slashing .231/.324/.453 with 16 home runs and a .777 OPS this season.

He ranks in the 93rd percentile or better in average exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit percentage — elite power-hitting territory.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Wells’ struggles are too costly to ignore

Since the All-Star break, Wells is hitting just .118 with six hits in his last 51 at-bats — an alarming decline.

His plate discipline sits well below league average, making prolonged slumps nearly inevitable without a major adjustment to his approach.

Even with solid defense, the offensive gap between Wells and Rice has grown too wide to justify sticking with the status quo.

Every unproductive plate appearance from the catching position is magnified when the Yankees’ offense is already battling inconsistency.

Stanton’s playing time also key to offensive spark

Giancarlo Stanton’s presence in the lineup should remain a priority, especially given the team’s scoring struggles when he sits.

The Yankees can pair Rice behind the plate with Stanton starting in the outfield or as the designated hitter.

That alignment would allow Paul Goldschmidt to remain at first base, regardless of whether the opponent starts a righty or lefty.

Keeping the most dangerous bats in the lineup together could be the short-term fix this stagnant offense desperately needs.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A decision that can’t wait much longer

Wells may still have a long-term role, but his current production makes him better suited for a reduced workload.

Rice has earned the opportunity to start more frequently, and the Yankees can’t keep waiting for Wells to find his rhythm.

With the postseason race tightening, every game matters, and sticking with an unproductive bat risks more than just box score numbers.