Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Miami Marlins ‘loved’ Dillon Lewis, an outfield prospect in the Yankees’ system who has become one of their best hitters on the farm.

His power-speed combination is electrifying, having the kind of approach that allows him to crush baseballs over 110 MPH consistently when he’s on a heater.

The Yankees selected him in the 13th Round of the 2024 MLB Draft, and he could end up being one of their best picks in recent memory if he continues this trajectory.

Both making strides in the power and contact department during the 2025 season, this upcoming year could be a coming out party for Lewis.

Dillon Lewis Continues to Rocket Up Yankees’ Prospect Boards

William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Between High-A and Single-A, Dillon Lewis hit .237 with a .766 OPS and 121 wRC+, as he smashed 22 home runs in 122 games with 21 doubles and five triples.

The overall production was excellent, but the way he generates offense is something that appeals to me greatly when evaluating prospects for multiple reasons.

First is the power; Lewis hammers the baseball consistently and it allows him to generate tons of loud contact that can leave the yard.

Slugging .426 with a .197 ISO seems unimpressive at the High-A level seems unimpressive, but the league-average SLG% in the South Atlantic League was .342 with an ISO of .117, so Lewis was firmly above-average in those statistics.

107 MPH double for Dillon Lewis, who is having a MONSTROUS day.



3-4, 1 HR, 2 2B, 5 RBIs.



He’s a monster. pic.twitter.com/1DtMUeFXSJ — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) August 14, 2025

With the speed and athleticism he possesses, you could see Dillon Lewis be a consistent 20-30 SB guy in the big leagues, and that’s incredibly enticing with that 20+ HR power.

The thing that separates him from other power hitters in the system is the improving hit tool, Lewis cut his strikeout rate by nearly 8% after being promoted from Single-A to High-A, making more contact in-zone.

He still has some work to do there in order to make him a potential top-100 prospect candidate, but the strides indicate that he’s heading in the right direction.

Expect to hear Dillon Lewis’ name in trade talks; with the Yankees hoping to get a Cody Bellinger deal done it looks like the outfield could be a bit jammed up, and if he’s drawing interest the team would be willing to move him for a good arm.