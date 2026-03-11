The New York Yankees optioned right-hander Elmer Rodriguez to Triple-A Scranton over the weekend alongside Spencer Jones, but don’t confuse the move with a lack of faith. Rodriguez is 22 with only one Triple-A start under his belt. He needs more seasoning. But if Gerrit Cole’s rehab hits a snag or Carlos Rodon’s elbow doesn’t cooperate, Rodriguez will be the first name Brian Cashman calls.

“Big fan,” Aaron Boone said recently. “Another guy that I think has a really, really bright future as a starting pitcher. I think he’s got a chance to be a really good starter. He can do a lot of things with the ball on the mound. He’s got a number of different pitches. He’s got a real good feel to pitch. When I watch him, I look at him and think, ‘That guy’s gonna be a starter in this league for a long time.'”

That’s high praise. Rodriguez earned it with two strong spring training outings and a dominant World Baseball Classic appearance that reminded everyone why the Yankees swiped him from Boston in the Carlos Narvaez trade.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Six Pitches, Zero Panic

What separates Rodriguez from typical hard-throwing prospects is the sophistication of his arsenal. In his spring training debut against Baltimore, he mixed six distinct offerings: a sinker (94-97 mph), four-seam fastball, cutter, changeup, curveball, and slider. That kind of variety at 22 is rare.

The sinker is his primary weapon, generating called strikes and ground balls. Rodriguez posted a 70.6% ground ball rate this spring, exactly what you want from a pitcher working Yankee Stadium’s short porch. When the ball stays on the ground, home runs don’t happen.

The cutter bridges the gap between his fastball shapes and breaking stuff. The changeup and slider project as his swing-and-miss weapons. The curveball gives him a different look when hitters start timing his hard stuff.

“He can do a lot of things with the ball on the mound,” Boone said after Rodriguez’s spring debut. “Very much under control and running up against a very real lineup there. The poise we continue to see, that first time in a big league spring training, he handled it well.”

That poise showed in his Grapefruit League opener. Rodriguez faced a Baltimore lineup with Gunnar Henderson, Pete Alonso, Tyler O’Neill, Heston Kjerstad, and Adley Rutschman. Eight of the nine hitters were projected Opening Day starters. Rodriguez retired the side in order in the first inning, getting Henderson and Alonso to roll over soft ground balls before striking out top prospect Samuel Basallo.

“That first inning, my adrenaline was high in the moment,” Rodriguez said. “But I was able to use it and channel it, and use it to my advantage.”

The WBC Audition

Before returning to Yankees camp, Rodriguez got an even bigger audition: starting for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. Pitching at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan before friends and family, Rodriguez dominated his former organization, tossing three scoreless innings against the Red Sox while allowing one hit, two walks, and striking out two.

For a kid from Trujillo Alto who never played winter ball professionally in Puerto Rico, the moment carried extra weight. Facing the team that traded him made it sweeter. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, a Puerto Rico native, took notice.

“Regardless of what happens, this is going to make him a better player,” Cora said. “We’re going to have to deal with him at one point during his career.”

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Why He’s Different

Rodriguez isn’t a flamethrower who overwhelms hitters with triple-digit velocity. He’s a command-first pitcher who relies on deception, sequencing, and feel. His fastball shapes sit in the mid-90s, touching 99 when needed. But he doesn’t need to throw 100 to get outs. He understands how to set hitters up, how to tunnel pitches, and how to exploit weaknesses.

Last season, Rodriguez pitched 150 innings across three levels, posting a 2.58 ERA with 176 strikeouts against 57 walks. He led all Yankees farmhands in strikeouts and finished second in all of minor league baseball. Those aren’t thrower numbers. Those are pitcher numbers.

“They’re obviously pushing their way up the ladder,” Cashman said in late January of Rodriguez and fellow prospect Carlos Lagrange.

The Yankees entered spring training knowing they’d be without Cole and Rodon for the first month or two. That creates opportunity, but the Yankees aren’t rushing Rodriguez. One Triple-A start isn’t enough preparation for handling New York scrutiny. He needs to prove he can maintain command and effectiveness over a larger sample.

But the path is clear. If Rodriguez continues dominating at Scranton, and if the Yankees need a starter before Cole and Rodon return, he’ll get the call. The stuff is there. The poise is there. The arsenal is deep enough to survive multiple times through a major league lineup.

“I really think he’s got a bright future,” Boone said.

Rodriguez will start the season in Triple-A, but don’t be surprised if he’s pitching in pinstripes by the All-Star break. The Yankees have rotation insurance waiting in Scranton, and he’s better than most teams’ fifth starters right now.