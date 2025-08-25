The Yankees have a brand new shiny shortstop

The New York Yankees finally pulled the plug on Anthony Volpe’s everyday role Sunday, and the timing couldn’t feel more necessary.

They snapped their losing skid against the Boston Red Sox, winning the opener with Volpe on the bench for the first time.

It was a move that felt inevitable, considering his struggles at the plate and glaring issues defensively at shortstop.

Volpe’s defensive collapse raising concerns

Volpe, only 24 years old, has been a liability defensively this season, tallying a league-high 17 errors at shortstop.

His -7 outs above average underscores the issue, showing how much ground he’s cost the Yankees in crucial moments.

Even worse, his errors haven’t been difficult plays gone wrong — they’ve been basic throws and mishandled opportunities.

When manager Aaron Boone inserted him late as a defensive replacement on Sunday, it raised eyebrows across Yankee Stadium.

Caballero seizing his chance

In contrast, Jose Caballero has stepped in with the steadiness that Volpe hasn’t shown this year.

Acquired from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline, the 28-year-old has already made an impression in pinstripes.

Caballero contributed an RBI on a sac fly in the fourth inning, showcasing his ability to execute in critical spots.

While not known for elite power, his knack for situational hitting and steady defense provides exactly what this roster needs.

Volpe’s offensive woes deepen

At the plate, Volpe’s numbers have been spiraling downward for weeks, with uncompetitive at-bats becoming far too frequent.

His .208/.274/.400 slash line reflects the inconsistency, leaving him 14% below league average offensively with an 86 wRC+.

Volpe’s inability to sustain any rhythm has hurt the Yankees, particularly during stretches when the offense already struggles.

Every hot streak has been followed by weeks of little production, creating a boom-or-bust profile that frustrates fans and coaches.

Caballero’s opportunity to lock down shortstop

For now, Caballero should remain the primary starter, especially with the Yankees winning and seeing sharper play at shortstop.

His energy, combined with his versatility, gives New York more stability than Volpe currently provides on either side of the ball.

He doesn’t need to be a star — just competent enough defensively and opportunistic offensively to keep innings alive.

That alone makes him an upgrade at the moment, particularly while Volpe works through the mental side of his struggles.

What this means for the Yankees

The Yankees aren’t closing the book on Volpe completely, but his grip on the starting role is slipping fast.

Boone and the front office have defended him endlessly, yet results matter, and patience is beginning to run thin.

Caballero wasn’t acquired to sit on the bench — he was brought in to stabilize the team when needed.

And right now, that stabilization is happening, even if it comes at the expense of the organization’s once-bright young shortstop.