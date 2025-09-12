The Yankees have a brand new playoff-caliber pitcher at their disposal

If the New York Yankees had to set their postseason rotation today, the debates would start almost immediately.

Max Fried and Carlos Rodón would be obvious choices at the top, but the third spot is suddenly a real conversation.

A rookie enters the mix

Will Warren’s recent surge has him in the discussion, yet rookie Cam Schlittler is making the strongest late-season case.

The 24-year-old wasn’t expected to reach the majors this year, but his rise has been as quick as it’s been impressive.

In 56 innings, Schlittler owns a 3.05 ERA, fanning hitters at a rate of 10.13 strikeouts per nine with poise beyond expectations.

His ability to strand runners has been outstanding, posting an 84.5% left-on-base rate that shows he thrives in stressful innings.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

What makes Schlittler special

Schlittler’s fastball has been the foundation of his success, averaging 97.8 mph and limiting opponents to a .202 batting average.

Few rookies show this kind of confidence with their best pitch, but Schlittler attacks hitters like a veteran who trusts his arsenal.

His cutter has been nearly as devastating, mimicking a slider’s shape at 91.5 mph and holding hitters to a .214 average.

That two-pitch combo has given the Yankees a legitimate weapon, even before his secondary offerings fully round into form.

Next steps in development

The Yankees know adding a true swing-and-miss breaking ball would push Schlittler’s ceiling even higher moving forward.

He’s been tinkering with a curveball throughout the season, but refining a sweeper could add another devastating layer of deception.

For now, his fastball-cutter combo is enough to keep hitters guessing, and he’s proven he can handle high-leverage situations already.

Sometimes postseason baseball comes down to power arms, and Schlittler’s mix of velocity and composure makes him uniquely dangerous.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A statement outing against Detroit

On Thursday, Schlittler delivered his most eye-opening start yet, tossing six innings of one-run ball against the Detroit Tigers.

He struck out seven batters and silenced an offense that had scored 23 runs in the series’ first two games.

With President Donald Trump in attendance for the September 11 tribute, the rookie showed zero signs of nerves in the spotlight.

That performance was more than a win — it was a clear statement that he belongs in serious October rotation discussions.

The playoff rotation question

Relying on a rookie in October always carries risk, but Schlittler has forced his way into this conversation with undeniable results.

His mix of elite velocity, developing secondary pitches, and fearless demeanor feels like exactly what the Yankees need behind Fried and Rodón.

Now, as the Yankees prepare for a critical set against the Boston Red Sox, the playoff rotation debate will only intensify.

Whether Schlittler earns that postseason start or not, he’s already proven he can rise to the occasion when it matters most.