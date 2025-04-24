The Yankees have a big problem at shortstop

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees may have salvaged the finale of their series against the Cleveland Guardians with a solid 5–1 win on Wednesday, but beneath the surface, there’s a serious problem boiling at shortstop — and it’s wearing No. 11.

Anthony Volpe, now in his third year, is in the midst of a concerning stretch, and it’s starting to weigh down the Yankees’ offense in meaningful spots.

A Strikeout-Fueled Slump Is Dragging Volpe Down

Volpe’s latest outing was a nightmare at the plate: four strikeouts in five at-bats, including one with the bases loaded. That whiff was a snapshot of a much bigger issue. On the season, he’s now slashing .198/.295/.385 — numbers that are dipping by the day.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

And while his overall metrics still show a hitter with potential — he ranks in the 77th percentile in barrel rate and the 84th in chase rate — those numbers are getting swallowed by one brutal truth: he just isn’t making enough contact.

Volpe is whiffing on 29.7% of pitches and sits in the 23rd percentile for strikeout rate. That’s not the kind of profile you want from someone hitting in the middle of your lineup.

Fastballs Fine, But the Rest? Not So Much

Interestingly, Volpe is actually hitting .300 against fastballs this season, which on paper looks solid. The problem? That number feels misleading when watching him flail at high heaters with regularity over the past few games. It’s clear that pitchers have figured something out, and they’re exploiting it.

What’s more damaging is his production against anything that bends or floats. Volpe is hitting just .130 against breaking balls and hasn’t logged a single hit against off-speed pitches this year. That’s not just a cold streak — that’s a flashing red light.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees Can’t Afford Middle-of-the-Lineup Blackouts

Volpe’s situational hitting has also been rough. With runners in scoring position, he’s batting just .161 with a .206 OBP and .419 slugging. That’s not enough in a Yankees lineup that needs every bat clicking, especially with the inconsistencies they’ve had elsewhere.

The Yankees might eventually consider sliding Volpe further down the order to ease some pressure, but the real solution starts at the plate — and it starts with adjustments. Specifically, he has to figure out how to catch up to high fastballs and start recognizing off-speed pitches earlier in the count.

It’s still early in the season, and Volpe has plenty of time to course-correct. But the cracks are showing, and if he doesn’t find a way to adjust soon, the Yankees may be forced to make a difficult decision — one that could reshape the infield as summer approaches.

Related Reading: