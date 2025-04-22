The Yankees have $380 million invested in left-handed pitching duo

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

When the New York Yankees open their checkbook, they don’t just spend money—they make statements. And right now, that statement sounds a lot like this: “Our season rides on the left arms of Carlos Rodón and Max Fried.”

These two southpaws aren’t just highly-paid employees; they’re the bedrock of a rotation trying to stay afloat without its anchor, Gerrit Cole.

With Cole sidelined, it’s Fried and Rodón who are being asked to carry the weight—and the expectations that come with nearly $400 million in combined contracts.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Rodón: Looking to Finish the Story He Started

Carlos Rodón was supposed to be Cole’s twin tower of terror when he signed a six-year, $162 million deal before 2023. Instead, his first year felt more like a haunted house than a skyscraper—riddled with injuries and frustrating starts.

Still, last season saw signs of life: a 3.96 ERA, 195 strikeouts, and enough glimpses of dominance to keep hope alive in the Bronx.

But the Yankees didn’t sign Rodón just for solid regular season numbers. They want that guy—the one who can walk into a playoff pressure cooker and turn down the heat.

So far in 2025, his ERA sits at 4.35, not dazzling but on a downward trajectory, which is exactly what the Yankees want to see.

He’s punched out 37 batters in 29 innings and, if he can keep the home runs in check, there’s still a chance he becomes the October weapon they envisioned.

Fried: Calm, Cool, and Unflappable

Then there’s Max Fried, the newest ace on the block. The Yankees lured him in this past offseason with an eight-year, $218 million offer—and boy, has he delivered.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Through 31.2 innings, his ERA is a microscopic 1.42. It’s as if he’s been pitching in a vacuum, untouched by the usual chaos of Yankee Stadium in April.

Every time Fried takes the mound, the Yankees win. That’s not coincidence; that’s what aces do. And Fried, with a 2021 World Series clincher under his belt and the steely demeanor of a veteran surgeon, is exactly what the Bronx Bombers have been missing when the calendar turns to fall.

The Stakes Are as High as the Payroll

Together, Fried and Rodón represent a $380 million investment in October baseball. That’s not pocket change—it’s a bet on experience, resilience, and the rare poise it takes to pitch under the city’s unforgiving spotlight.

With Cole out, these two aren’t just important—they are the plan.

No need for silver linings or back-up strategies. This is the hill the Yankees have chosen to climb. And the arms carrying them? They’re both left-handed, both battle-tested, and both very, very expensive.