The Yankees have $30 million reasons they can’t cut declining infielder

The Yankees are heading into 2025 still tied to DJ LeMahieu and the $30 million owed over the next two seasons. At $15 million per year, LeMahieu’s deal remains a significant burden on a team that has already surpassed the $301 million luxury tax threshold. The harsh reality is that the only reason LeMahieu remains on the roster at this point is because of this deal, as his performance over the last two seasons has plummeted far from his once-elite level.

Two Years of Decline

LeMahieu’s last two seasons have been tough to watch for a player who was once the heart of the Yankees’ offense. In 2024, he hit just .204/.269/.259, contributing two home runs and 26 RBIs over 67 games. His 52 wRC+ painted an even bleaker picture of his offensive struggles. This marked a continuation of the decline that began in 2023, when his production was below league average, and injuries began to sap his athleticism and reliability.

Once known for his ability to hit for both average and underrated power, LeMahieu’s swing has lacked the sharpness and precision that made him such a dangerous hitter. Injuries and age have clearly taken their toll, and the Yankees are left to wonder if a rebound is even possible.

The Slim Chances of a Rebound

Despite his struggles, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has expressed cautious optimism that LeMahieu might still have something left in the tank. Boone acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding LeMahieu’s health and performance, saying, “I’m still not going to be surprised if DJ hits for us on some level again. It comes down to health and can he maintain that health. I feel really good about where he was at the end of the season physically. Can he maintain that, improve upon it in the winter and put himself in the mix heading into spring training? I would never cross off a player of his caliber, even though it’s obviously been a tough couple of years.”

While the sentiment is admirable, the numbers tell a different story. LeMahieu’s offensive metrics have been in free fall, and his ability to sustain health over a full season remains a serious concern. At 36 years old, a complete turnaround seems highly unlikely.

Competing for a Job at Third Base

Unless the Yankees make a significant move to upgrade their infield via trade, LeMahieu will have a chance to compete for the starting job at third base in spring training. This is a position the Yankees desperately need to solidify, especially after the decision to move Jazz Chisholm back to second base.

LeMahieu’s defensive skills are still respectable, particularly at third, where his range limitations are less of an issue. However, the Yankees cannot afford another season of poor offensive production from a starting infielder, especially one earning $15 million per year.

The Cost of a Bad Contract

LeMahieu’s contract underscores the risks of long-term deals for aging players. At the time of his six-year, $90 million extension in 2021, LeMahieu was coming off back-to-back elite seasons and looked like a safe bet to provide value well into his 30s.

Instead, the Yankees are now paying for past performance, stuck with an underperforming player whose decline has come faster than anyone expected.

If LeMahieu cannot rebound, the Yankees may eventually face the difficult decision of whether to eat the remainder of his salary and open up a roster spot for someone more productive. Until then, the team will hope that some semblance of the old LeMahieu reappears in spring training, even if the odds of that happening are slim.