The Yankees have 2 outfielders blowing expectations out of the water

The New York Yankees might be sliding in the standings, but two outfielders are carrying far more weight than anticipated.

Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger have stepped up as unexpected sources of offensive production, keeping the lineup alive during a turbulent season.

For a team searching for consistency, these two outfielders have become the rare silver lining in a frustrating 2025 campaign.

Grisham, expected to be little more than a defensive reserve, has emerged as one of the team’s most reliable bats.

Trent Grisham’s offensive breakout

Grisham is hitting .249/.357/.473 this season, already recording a career-high 20 home runs with 44 runs batted in.

His 134 wRC+ means he’s been 34% better than the league-average hitter, a massive leap from preseason expectations.

Perhaps most impressive is his plate discipline, ranking in the 98th percentile in chase rate and rarely giving away at-bats.

While his defense hasn’t been quite as sharp as in years past, his bat has more than compensated for the dip.

Grisham has even secured the leadoff spot for stretches, giving the Yankees a spark at the top of the order.

When the offense has gone quiet, it’s often been his timely swings keeping the team in critical games.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Cody Bellinger has lived up to the gamble

Equally valuable, Cody Bellinger has rewarded the Yankees’ offseason investment after arriving from the Chicago Cubs to replace Juan Soto.

The 30-year-old outfielder is slashing .276/.327/.500 with a .827 OPS and 20 home runs through the first 101 games.

The Yankees were only on the hook for roughly $20 million this year, and Bellinger has delivered every penny of value.

His ability to hit for both power and average has anchored the middle of the lineup during Aaron Judge’s absence.

Bellinger also brings stability in the field, pairing his bat with reliable defense that adds balance to the outfield unit.

With a player option for 2026 looming, his performance makes it increasingly likely he’ll decline it for long-term security.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Looking ahead to Judge’s return

The Yankees are anticipating Aaron Judge’s return, at least in a designated hitter role, which would further deepen the lineup.

Judge’s bat alongside Grisham and Bellinger could finally give New York the offensive surge it needs to reclaim momentum.

Even amid a disappointing record, these two outfielders have been the heartbeat of an otherwise inconsistent roster.

Their unexpected performances highlight the unpredictability of baseball—where the unheralded can shine while stars battle injuries or slumps.

If the Yankees make a late-season push, the spark provided by Grisham and Bellinger will be a major reason why.