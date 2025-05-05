The Yankees found an unexpected spark in the middle of an infield crisis

Sometimes, opportunity doesn’t knock — it barges in when things fall apart.

That’s exactly what’s happening for the New York Yankees as they scramble to hold together a banged-up infield without Jazz Chisholm and Anthony Volpe.

While Chisholm is out long-term and Volpe rehabs a sore shoulder, the Yankees were forced to turn to a name few fans were counting on.

And that name — Jorbit Vivas — just might be earning his shot.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Vivas capitalizes in a big moment

In Sunday’s 7–5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, Vivas made a subtle but critical impression.

Pinch-hitting for Pablo Reyes late in the game, Vivas delivered a sharp single to center field, driving in two runs.

It wasn’t flashy. But it was timely, effective, and exactly what the Yankees needed in that moment.

Through his brief MLB stint, Vivas is slashing .200/.429/.200 — not eye-popping, but he’s doing the little things that win trust.

A contact hitter with plate discipline and upside

What makes Vivas so intriguing is his ability to control the strike zone and avoid bad at-bats.

During his time in Triple-A this year, he posted a .319/.426/.436 slash line with two home runs, 15 RBIs, and an elite 12.9% walk rate.

Even more impressive was his 6.9% strikeout rate — the kind of contact consistency the Yankees have been desperately missing in the bottom half of the order.

He’s not a slugger, but his on-base ability and high-contact approach are refreshing, especially with the team struggling for rhythm.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A clear role while Chisholm recovers

Jazz Chisholm is expected to miss 4–6 weeks due to three oblique tears — a brutal injury that will take time.

Anthony Volpe, fortunately, should return within days, but the Yankees need someone reliable at second base against right-handed pitchers.

That’s where Vivas comes in.

He’s showing enough to earn more starts in that split role, while Reyes continues to handle lefties — despite his long-standing offensive limitations.

If Vivas keeps producing quality at-bats, he could start pushing for more playing time regardless of the matchup.

Defense adds another layer to his value

Vivas isn’t just a bat-first player. He holds his own defensively at second base and adds stability in a chaotic stretch for the infield.

The Yankees aren’t looking for stars right now. They’re looking for stability, and Vivas has shown that in limited action.

Popular Reading:

The Yankees’ rotation is unraveling — and one forgotten name might be the answer