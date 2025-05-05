The Yankees’ rotation is unraveling — and one forgotten name might be the answer

Sometimes, a rotation feels like a tire with a slow leak. You keep pumping air into it, hoping to buy time, but eventually, it gives out.

Right now, the New York Yankees are driving on a flat, and the next move might decide whether they stall or steer forward.

Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco are dragging the rotation into dangerous waters. The solution might just be 29 years old, under the radar, and dominating in Scranton.

The current options are breaking down

Will Warren was a hopeful story early on — a young pitcher with upside trying to prove he belonged in the bigs.

But after 28.2 innings and a 5.65 ERA, the story is souring.

He’s being barreled up far too often, struggling to command his secondary stuff, and giving up hard contact that’s made damage inevitable.

Carlos Carrasco, meanwhile, is in the same boat but without the benefit of youth. At 37, his 5.91 ERA over 32 innings feels more like a final chapter than a rocky start.

Both are liabilities now, and the Yankees can’t afford passengers when the postseason race demands propulsion.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Allan Winans is making a statement in Triple-A

Enter Allan Winans — a name that doesn’t come with top prospect shine, but his numbers demand attention.

Over 14 innings this season, Winans has yet to allow a single earned run.

His 15.43 strikeouts per nine are elite, and his 57.7% ground ball rate suggests he’s not just missing bats — he’s limiting risk.

Winans isn’t doing this with overwhelming heat. He thrives on precision, deception, and inducing weak contact, something the Yankees love in their analytical bullpen model.

It’s not sexy, but it’s effective — and at the moment, it’s exactly what the Yankees need.

April dominance turned heads for a reason

On April 23, pitching against the White Sox’s Triple-A affiliate, Winans struck out 10 batters in just 3.2 innings.

He allowed only one hit and two walks in that game, showcasing the kind of swing-and-miss stuff that typically leads to call-ups.

This isn’t just a small-sample mirage. Winans has been putting up quality outings with consistency, and it’s building toward something bigger.

The Yankees don’t need an ace. They need someone who won’t implode after four innings.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The case for giving him a rotation spot now

Winans has earned a shot. He’s pitching like someone who knows it’s now or never, and that confidence shows in every outing.

At a time when Warren’s development may benefit from a step back and Carrasco’s innings feel like damage control, Winans offers intrigue.

He’s the kind of underdog story that makes front offices look brilliant when it works — low risk, potentially high reward.

The Yankees can’t keep hoping things will change. Sometimes, the fix is right in front of them.

