Jon Heyman of the New York Post confirmed reports from Eric Hubbs of Barstool Sports about the Yankees’ prospects who were being discussed in an Edward Cabrera trade.

It was a failed pursuit, Cabrera would be dealt to the Cubs and the fanbase would revert back to its mood of being (rightfully) bored with a rather lackluster offseason.

Cody Bellinger has yet to sign and doesn’t seem imminent while the pitching market has named that are highly coveted across the league, almost surely requiring the Yankees to pay up a haul to get a deal done.

Heyman added that when they realized the steep prices of a potential Cabrera deal, which included Owen Caissie, they ended up backing out of the running.

Edward Cabrera Would Have Brought In the Yankees’ 2024 First Round Pick

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Yankees were involved in the bidding war for Edward Cabrera, who recorded a 3.53 ERA and struck out over 25% of batters faced during the 2025 season.

He displayed tons of upside with a wide array of secondary pitches such as his power changeup which sits around 94 MPH.

Miami reportedly ‘loved’ Dillon Lewis, another piece mentioned in this deal, as he has risen inside the top 10 in the Yankees’ farm system on Baseball America.

Hudson Valley centerfielder Dillon Lewis makes a catch at the wall to stymie Wilmington’s Sam Petersen during the Blue Rocks’ 13-6 loss to Hudson Valley, July 29 2025 at Frawley Stadium.

As the Yankees continue to shop for pitching, teams could inquire about Lewis and Ben Hess as well, both of whom are expected to get serious MLB looks at some point in 2027.

Hess is further along and possesses a 93-94 MPH with good vertical movement, as the right-hander showed throughout the 2025 season that he is one of the better arms in their farm system.

The 2024 first-round pick out of Alabama throws a new changeup and a big curveball as well, mixing in some sliders and two-seamers on occassion.