The Yankees face a huge problem when Giancarlo Stanton returns from injury

Sometimes in baseball, a “problem” is really a blessing in disguise. The New York Yankees are about to have one of those good problems.

With Giancarlo Stanton ramping up toward his return, manager Aaron Boone must decide how to juggle a lineup that’s already clicking.

Stanton getting closer, but Rice won’t make this easy

Stanton took live batting practice on Tuesday, facing off against reliever Jake Cousins in what marks another key step in his rehab.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

He’s recovering from injuries to both elbows, and the Yankees are taking no chances with his durability. They know what Stanton offers when healthy.

But they also know what Ben Rice is doing right now—and that makes things tricky.

Rice is slashing .264/.362/.573 with a .935 OPS and eight home runs. That’s not just solid—it’s difference-making production.

He ranks in the 93rd percentile or better in exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate. That’s elite territory.

A platoon might be the perfect compromise

Boone and the front office are considering a platoon strategy to solve this looming logjam.

Stanton would face left-handed pitching, while Rice takes on right-handers—where he’s been especially dangerous.

This gives the Yankees the best of both worlds: Stanton’s game-changing power and Rice’s steady, contact-driven production.

It’s a simple solution, but not without challenges. Both players are used to regular playing time, and rhythm can matter.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Rice has earned every opportunity he’s getting

In Tuesday’s blowout 12–3 win over San Diego, Rice added two more hits and two RBIs to his growing résumé.

He’s been a mainstay at the top of the order, providing consistent at-bats and timely power. That’s rare for a 26-year-old still settling into the majors.

The Yankees badly needed someone to step up when Stanton went down. Rice didn’t just step up—he’s made a case to stay locked in.

Boone also values the versatility. If Stanton returns as DH, Rice can get reps at first base and give Paul Goldschmidt occasional rest days.

More bats than spots is a good problem to have

While the roster will get tighter, this is a problem most teams would love to have.

Depth wins championships. And the Yankees are suddenly finding it in places they didn’t expect.

If Stanton stays healthy and Rice keeps mashing, Boone will have some tough lineup decisions. But he won’t be complaining.

