The Yankees discovered a power-menace at the leadoff spot

Some lineups thrive on tradition. Others are built on chaos, matchup hunting, and strategic flexibility. Right now, the Yankees are leaning into the latter.

They don’t have a prototypical leadoff hitter, and they’re not pretending to.

But somehow, their rotating platoon at the top has unlocked a new level of offensive firepower—especially from one unexpected source.

A leadoff experiment paying off early

To start the 2025 season, the Yankees have deployed a three-man platoon in the leadoff role: Paul Goldschmidt, Trent Grisham, and Ben Rice.

Each brings something different—experience, contact, or raw power.

But Rice, the 26-year-old utility bat, has delivered the most eye-popping results.

He’s not a speedster. He’s not a high-contact slap hitter. He’s just punishing baseballs, and doing it from the very first pitch of the game.

Elite metrics confirm the eye test

Rice currently ranks in the 97th percentile in barrel rate and 95th percentile in hard-hit percentage.

That’s an 18.6% barrel rate and 55.8% hard-hit clip—elite numbers that few leadoff hitters in the league can match.

His overall slash line sits at .260/.368/.569 with a .937 OPS and nine home runs, numbers that suggest middle-of-the-order power more than leadoff consistency.

And yet, when he bats first, he’s even better.

Leadoff production with power that sets the tone

Batting out of the leadoff spot, Rice has posted a .537 slugging percentage and .923 OPS across 54 at-bats.

He’s mashed five home runs, driven in 11 runs, drawn 12 walks, and struck out just 13 times.

That kind of production ahead of Aaron Judge isn’t just valuable—it’s dangerous.

When Rice gets on or clears the bases himself, it forces opposing pitchers into damage control mode immediately.

Sunday’s game was the perfect example

Against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday, Rice delivered again—this time with a grand slam and a walk, scoring twice.

Judge, hitting right behind him, followed with four hits and two RBIs, capitalizing on the pressure Rice put on early.

The Yankees demolished Luis Severino for eight earned runs in just four innings, and it all started with the top of the order.

Rice may not look like a typical table setter, but his blend of patience and power is exactly what the Yankees need.

Boone’s strategy is working—for now

Manager Aaron Boone deserves credit for thinking outside the box with the leadoff platoon.

There’s no traditional option on the roster, but Boone has leaned into the hot hands, and it’s working.

Goldschmidt and Grisham offer matchup flexibility, while Rice brings consistent thunder against right-handers.

It’s not permanent, and it’s not conventional—but it’s creating offense in bunches.

