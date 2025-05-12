Yankees’ biggest bat is on an absolute tear — and it’s been unstoppable lately

There are hot streaks in baseball, and then there’s what Yankees‘ Aaron Judge is doing right now—it’s like watching a cheat code in real time.

Every swing carries the threat of thunder. Every plate appearance feels like a moment you’ll want to remember.

For the Yankees, this isn’t just MVP-level production. It’s historic, and it’s powering one of the best offenses in the game.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Offensive dominance starts at the top

Judge isn’t just leading the Yankees—he’s redefining what offensive output looks like at the major league level.

He’s hitting an absurd .409 with a .494 on-base percentage and a .779 slugging rate, which adds up to a jaw-dropping 1.273 OPS.

Through 154 at-bats, he’s collected 63 hits and driven in 14 runs, despite teams doing everything they can to avoid pitching to him.

He’s being walked, pitched around, and game-planned against—yet he keeps producing.

This isn’t just elite—it’s borderline unexplainable.

Advanced metrics confirm what the eye test already knows

Judge currently ranks in the 100th percentile in expected batting average, expected slugging, barrel rate, and xwOBA.

He’s also in the 99th percentile in average exit velocity, proving that his power isn’t just real—it’s relentless.

Every pitch in the zone feels like a mistake. Every at-bat is a problem for opposing pitchers.

It’s like trying to contain a storm with an umbrella—it doesn’t matter what you throw, he’s going to find a way to hurt you.

Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

He’s making history—again

Judge is on pace for 56 home runs, just shy of his record-setting 62 in 2022.

But this run might be even more impressive considering how often he’s pitched around.

His 249 wRC+ means he’s performing 149% better than the average MLB hitter—numbers that haven’t been touched in decades.

This isn’t just a strong month or a good stretch. This is legacy-building work, the kind that makes careers unforgettable.

A defensive boost makes the impact even greater

With Juan Soto gone, Judge has shifted back into right-field duty, and he’s doing it well.

His defense in right field has held up, giving the Yankees value on both sides of the ball.

He’s not just mashing—he’s making plays, contributing with his arm, and showing leadership every inning.

That combination is what separates good players from generational ones.

He’s changing how teams approach the game

In Sunday’s 12–2 win, Judge added another four hits and two RBIs to his growing total.

But the most telling stat might be the rising number of unintentional-intentional walks he draws each week.

Opposing managers are game-planning entire series around avoiding him.

And still, it doesn’t matter.

You can pitch around him, walk him, or throw your best—he’s going to reach base. And the Yankees are thriving because of it.

