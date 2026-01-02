Bo Bichette’s name is being thrown into the mix of players who the Yankees are eyeing, with Jon Heyman first reporting that the team checked in on the infielder.

He’s coming off a season where he posted his best OPS+ in a full year (129) and finished as the runner-up for the batting crown because of his .311 AVG.

Buster Olney continues to fan these flames by saying that Bichette could be the fallback option for the Yankees if they were to miss out on Cody Bellinger.

The Yankees’ ideal scenario is that Bellinger returns, which Olney notes in the same guest appearance on First Up, but these two sides remain at an impasse.

Why the Yankees Could Consider Bo Bichette If They Strike Out on Cody Bellinger

Swiping the Blue Jays’ long-time shortstop could come with league-wide ramifications, as teams such as the Red Sox also have interest in him if they strike out on their top free agent target Alex Bregman.

Teams seem to be eyeing Bichette as an opportunistic venture who could provide a strong middle infield bat, and among free agent candidates, you could argue it makes the most sense for him to get a pillow contract.

Often handed out in the later stages of free agency, they usually guarantee money for three years with opt-outs after each season to give the player a chance to re-enter the market.

If Bo Bichette had another excellent season at the plate and displayed solid defensive abilities at 2B, he could re-enter the market entering his age-29 season with no Qualifying Offer attached, which worked well for Pete Alonso.

Pete Alonso will end up making ~$180 million from 2025-2030, a successful turn of events after settling for a two-year deal with the Mets a winter prior.

The Yankees do not seem like they would sign both Cody Bellinger and Bo Bichette however, and given that their priority is the left-handed hitting outfielder, a pursuit of the Blue Jays’ shortstop seems less than likely.

Maybe they change their tune or pounce on an opportunity that arises during the offseason, especially since they could trade Jazz Chisholm and shed about $10 million in salary, but that’s unrealistic at the moment.