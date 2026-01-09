Kaleb Ort has been claimed off of waivers by the New York Yankees according to Ari Alexander, who reported the news first on Twitter.

The right-hander battled injuries in 2025 and has dealt with these issues throughout his career, but teams continue to display interest due to his excellent repertoire.

Ort has a 96 MPH fastball with excellent vertical movement, a big sweeping slider with a near 40% Whiff%, and a cutter that grades well on stuff models.

His worst pitch is his changeup, and after posting a 4.89 ERA last season he’ll hold a 40-man roster spot for the Yankees for now.

Kaleb Ort Joins the Yankees’ Bullpen After a Waiver Claim

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Yankees are somewhat familiar with Kaleb Ort, who spent his entire Major League career with the Boston Red Sox before heading to the Astros in 2024.

During that initial season in Houston, Ort was impressive as he struck out 28% of batters faced with a mere 4.3% walk rate, but he did have elevated home run issues (2.55 HR/9) as a result of attacking the zone more.

He could not replicate this same success in 2025, dealing with some elbow troubles and seeing his walk rate climb all the way to 13.9%.

While Ort has struggled throughout his Major League career, he has the kind of profile that is shared by top-of-the-line relievers, having the power fastball and big breaking ball that organizations covet in a power reliever.

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The issue has been command-related; Ort owns a career 93 Location+ and 10.5% BB%, with a lack of elite-level strikeout numbers that you’d expect from someone throwing that hard.

Perhaps the Yankees can get Kaleb Ort back in shape the way they did to guys like Jake Cousins, Michael Tonkin, and Tim Hill who were all cut loose by struggling teams before landing in the Bronx.

With New York needing more firepower on their pitching side, a high upside flier who they can just cut from the roster if they find better options on the market place isn’t a bad get.