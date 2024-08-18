The Yankees can’t sustain the volatility from their $162 million pitcher

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Yankees navigate through their season with hopes of World Series glory, their starting rotation’s inconsistencies are becoming a growing concern. The need for reliable starting pitching is evident as they also consider the future mega-extension for star outfielder Juan Soto.

The Yankees Are Seeing Progress From Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole is showing significant improvement after his injury. In his recent outings, he has surrendered just one earned run over 11.1 innings. His progress is a positive sign for the Yankees, who rely heavily on his arm at the top of the rotation.

Carlos Rodon’s Volatility

However, Carlos Rodon, intended to be a cornerstone of the rotation, has shown unpredictable performance levels. Despite maintaining his health and racking up 134.2 innings this season, his ERA stands at an elevated 4.34. His performance is a far cry from the expectations set by his 2021 and 2022 seasons, which earned him a substantial contract with the Yankees.

Rodon’s struggle is particularly evident with his fastball, which hitters are exploiting significantly this year. With a usage rate of 50.2% and opponents batting .255 against it while slugging .514, it’s clear this pitch has become a liability compared to last season’s more effective outcomes.

Recent Setbacks

Following a commendable start against the Texas Rangers, where he threw 5.2 scoreless innings, Rodon faltered against the Detroit Tigers, conceding four runs in just 3.1 innings. This performance placed the Yankees in an early deficit, showcasing the rotation’s vulnerability.

Rotation’s Broad Struggles

The issues extend beyond Rodon. Both Nestor Cortes and Marcus Stroman have faced difficulties in maintaining form, further straining the rotation. The anticipated return of Clarke Schmidt from injury offers a glimmer of hope. Prior to his right lat injury, Schmidt was performing exceptionally, with a 2.52 ERA over 62 innings, suggesting he could be a key player upon his return.

The Path Forward

Manager Aaron Boone faces the challenge of steering his starting pitchers towards stability as the playoffs approach. While Rodon’s overall metrics suggest potential, his fastball’s ineffectiveness has been a significant hurdle. As the postseason looms, the Yankees will need Rodon and the entire rotation to find consistency and deliver performances worthy of a championship-contending team.